Spokane County

Marriage licenses

Kyler W. Rosinsky and Ashtyn R. Rohde, both of Greenacres.

Richard S. Penaloza and Karina E. Sevilla Perez, both of Spokane Valley.

Curtis L. Barrett and Priscilla A. Deal, both of Spokane.

Ronald J. Harmon and Jacquelene R. Ohmert, both of Medical Lake.

Skylor W. T. Truman and Alexandrea M. Woods, both of Spokane Valley.

Cyprian T. Patton and Syndey S. Howser, both of Spokane.

Ian S. Buchanan, of Colbert, and Serena A. Block, of Spokane.

Jonathan A. Glennie and Natalie R. Cabiad, both of Spokane.

In the courts

Superior courts

New suits

Seattle Apartments Managers LLC v. Sammy Khakata, et al., restitution of premises.

Noll Lofts LLC v. Michael Kooch, restitution of premises.

AJC Management LLC v. Daisy Johnson, restitution of premises.

Easy Acres Community LLC v. Melisa Pecoff, restitution of premises.

Terrace Apartments v. Jessica M. Banks, et al., restitution of premises.

Golden Empire Realty LLC v. Amber Koczor, restitution of premises.

Park Lane Motel and RV, et al. v. Jeremy Mace, et al., restitution of premises.

First National Bank of Omaha v. Alisha Jones, et al., money claimed owed.

First National Insurance Co. v. Jane Galatioto, complaint for damages.

Casey Copfer v. George Pollitt, complaint.

Marriage dissolutions granted

Conway, Cassie L. and Jesse T.

Camus, Amanda L. and Kirton, Brian R., Jr.

Nestler, Nicholas W. and Kayla M.

Skelton, Jamie K. and Chapple, Christopher D.

Walsdorf, Brian J. and Christian A.

Garcia, Peter, Jr. and Glidewell, Jazmin J.

Ring, Sara L. and Keith R.

Guscott, Daniel J. and Lambe, Dawn A.

Mackay, Alyssa G. and Shaun M.

Dehler, Colleen E. and David T.

Kimball, Neil D. and Clark, Ashley E.

John, Marianne and Lord, Patricia L.

Brayton, Justin S. and Taylor D.

Fraser, Kylie R. and Ryan K.

Mayea Socorro, Christopher and Enmy

Young, Marissa L. and Tyson R.

Neff, Harry G. and Kari E.

Scott, Linda M. and Jim A.

Criminal sentencings

Judge Julie M. McKay

Sabrina M. Kendall, 50; $1,500 restitution, 264 months in prison, after being found guilty of first-degree murder.

Judge Michelle D. Szambelan

Michael Ulrick, 45; two days in jail with credit given for two days served, after being found guilty of possession of a stolen vehicle.

Thomas Connors, 29; $1,809.35 restitution, one day in jail with credit given for one day served, 12 months of probation, after being found guilty of first-degree trafficking stolen property and third-degree theft.

Lisa Lightbody, 43; four days in jail with credit given for four days served, after being found guilty of second-degree burglary and third-degree theft.

Josephine A. Kelly, 24; 55 days in jail with credit given for 55 days served, after being found guilty of second-degree burglary.

Scott B. Delago, 42; 36 months of probation, after pleading guilty to second-degree burglary and possession of burglary tools and possession of another’s identity.

Ammon S. Theobald, 51; 36 months of probation, after pleading guilty to unlawful imprisonment.

Municipal and District courts

Only fines of $500 or more included unless a jail sentence is given.

Judge Kristin C. O’Sullivan

Adam Doe, 34; 364 days in jail converted to 363 days of electronic home monitoring, possession of a controlled substance, first-degree driving with a suspended license and operating a vehicle without ignition interlock.

Jack A. Gentry, 44; 12 days in jail, fourth-degree assault.

Judge Mary C. Logan

Jae L. Wook, 38; 22 days in jail, protection order violation.

Sergio A. Orduno-Gollegos, 31; 96 days in jail, fourth-degree assault, resisting arrest and protection order violation.

Judge Gloria Ochoa-Bruck

Curtis P. Tancredi, 29; 39 days in jail, protection order violation.

James O. Wilson, 42; two days in jail, protection order violation.

Judge Richard M. Leland

Clayton B. Pipkin, 21; $250 fine, 12 months of probation, driving while intoxicated amended to first-degree negligent driving.

David A. Storozhuk, 26; $500 fine, two days in jail with credit given for two days served, 12 months of probation, driving while intoxicated amended to reckless driving.

Griffin L. Symmes, 18; $250 fine, one day in jail with credit given for one day served, driving while intoxicated amended to first-degree negligent driving.

Jesse N. Warring, 30; $990.50 fine, one day in jail, 12 months of probation, driving while intoxicated.

Judge Aimee N. Maurer

Douglas A. Boylan, 64; two days in jail converted to 16 hours of community service, driving while intoxicated.

Omari Byaruhanga, 22; two days in jail, reckless driving.

John R. Cravens, 47; 148 days in jail with credit given for 148 days served, physical control.

Judge Jennifer L. Fassbender

Dupree L. Meadows, 57; 238 days in jail with credit given for 66 days served, reckless driving.

Evan J. Moffitt, 26; five days in jail converted to 40 hours of community service, first-degree negligent driving.