Ben & Jerry’s is unveiling ice cream bars. How to try one for free.

By Kate Perez USA TODAY

A new sweet treat from a familiar company is hitting the freezers in 2026.

Ben & Jerry’s is launching ice cream bars in the new year, and they are set to hit stores in January.

The launch features five flavors of ice cream dipped in a chocolate coating with cookie pieces embedded inside. Though the treats will not be in stores for a few weeks, you might be able to try the bars at a Ben & Jerry’s nearby, with over 150 “Scoop Shops” giving away the bars for free next week.

If you can’t wait to get the new ice cream bars, here’s how to try the flavors for free.

What are the Ben & Jerry’s ice cream bar flavors?

There are five Ben & Jerry’s flavors to be sold for the ice cream bars:

Cookie Dough

Chocolate Fudge Brownie

Strawberry Cheesecake

PB Pretzel

Caramel Blondie

The Cookie Dough, Chocolate Fudge Brownie and Strawberry Cheesecake flavors are familiar, but the PB Pretzel and Caramel Blondie flavors are new.

The bars will be available in a four 2.5-ounce bar multipack priced between $5.99 and $7.49, along with a single $3.99 Cookie Dough ice cream bar slated to be in convenience stores come spring.

How to try the new ice cream bars for free

The company is celebrating the new product with multiple events and giveaways, including a “Droppin’ Bars” in Venice Beach, California, on Saturday, Dec. 13, from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. According to the company, fans can expect to try the new flavors and “music, games and even a few surprises thrown in … because there ain’t no party like a Ben & Jerry’s party.”

Outside of the California event, next week will see over 150 participating Scoop Shops nationwide also distributing free ice cream bars. Over 20,000 ice cream bars will be given away on Wednesday and fans can find participating locations and more information at benjerry.com on the Scoop Shops & Catering Near Me page.

There, you can enter your location and click the green button that looks like a filter. When the drop-down list appears, select the “Free Bar Drop Shop” filter and search. River Park Square and Northern Quest Casino locations are offering the free bars Wednesday.