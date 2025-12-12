Parents brave ‘really hectic’ pre-dawn lines as Christmas Bureau opens Thursday

By Nina Culver For The Spokesman-Review

If you’d like us to send you a receipt for your donation, make sure to include your mailing address in PayPal’s comment box. If you’d like a receipt via email, just include a valid email address. In either case, we won’t share your information with anyone or use it for any other reason. And feel free to use the comment box to tell us anything you’d like.

Online: Visit www.christmasbureauspokane.org and click the Donate button. Donations must be made by Dec. 26 to allow time for processing.

In person: Bring your donation to the lobby of The Spokesman-Review at 999 W. Riverside Ave. by Dec. 29. Please mark prominently, CHRISTMAS FUND. If you would like a receipt sent to you, include your mailing address or email address.

By mail: Checks may be mailed to The Spokesman-Review Christmas Fund, P.O. Box 516, Spokane, WA 99210. Donations must be received by Dec. 29.

For children (age 17 and younger), bring a document from a school, day care center or social service agency verifying each child’s name and date of birth. An insurance card or WA Apple Health Statement is acceptable. Birth certificates may only be used to verify date of birth.

ID requirements: Each adult and child who receives holiday support from the Christmas Bureau must meet identification requirements. Income is not verified.

Times and dates: 10 a.m.- 2 p.m. Friday, Saturday and Dec. 18. From 3 p.m.-7 p.m. Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday. Closed Sunday.

Parents began forming a line outside the Christmas Bureau by 2 a.m. Thursday, willing to wait eight hours for the doors to open to find that just-right gift for their children, along with a food voucher to ease the cost of a holiday meal.

Higher prices have stretched every budget, compounding issues that naturally arise when someone is out of work or two working parents still do not make enough to make ends meet. For those who are struggling, the Christmas Bureau is a beacon of hope and cheer.

After the building doors at the Spokane Fair and Expo were thrown open and a few hundred people were able to move inside, the line still stretched nearly to Havana Street. Sara Moller got in line just before 4 a.m.

“We know the line gets really long and really hectic,” she said.

Moller said she has been coming to the Christmas Bureau off and on since her oldest of five children, who is now 20, was a baby. On Thursday, she was shopping for her son, who is about to turn 8, and her 7-year-old daughter.

“I absolutely love this,” she said. “This is the highlight of my year, being able to come here and get gifts and pajamas for my kids. I wake up on Christmas morning and get to see their excitement.”

Her daughter is a fan of the movie Frozen, so Moller selected a Frozen book for her and one on insects for her son. She picked a teacher Barbie set for her daughter and a set of magnetic building tiles for her son.

“They love building,” she said. “It keeps them busy.”

Aurora Talmich, along with her husband, Dustin, and 6-day-old daughter, Delilah, arrived to line up at 6 a.m., though Talmich occasionally had to retreat to her car to feed her daughter. She said she’s been coming to the Christmas Bureau for the past three or four years, and it is particularly needed this year because both she and her husband are out of work.

Their newborn is their fourth daughter, following a 7-year-old and 4-year-old twins.

“The budget is tight,” she said. “We’re just doing the best we can.”

Talmich said she’s grateful for the assistance from the Christmas Bureau.

“We are always very appreciative,” she said. “It makes the year special.”

Ashley Harris was prepared when she arrived at the fairgrounds at 4:30 a.m. to line up. She brought a blanket and a camping chair, and her friend did the same.

“We’ve been here the last couple of years,” she said. “This is probably my fifth time.”

She was shopping for her three daughters, ages 10, 4 and 2. She did not have any specific toys in mind for them and just browsed up and down the tables displaying the toys available.

“The options are different every year,” Harris said.

Her family is struggling this year because her husband was recently injured on the job and was out of work for six weeks. He is back at work now, but the family also did not get their SNAP benefits on time in November when the federal government cut funding. Harris is also in school to become a veterinary technician.

“It’s really helpful,” Harris said of the assistance the Christmas Bureau provides. “It makes things a lot less stressful.”

She needed several laps around the toy room before she could decide what to get her daughters.

“I don’t know what to get,” she said as she shopped. “I’m having a hard time picking this year.”

She got a Furry Friend vet set for her 2-year-old and a couple smaller items from the two-for-one table for her oldest. The middle daughter got a Hot Wheels monster truck.

“She’s gonna love that,” Harris said.

Donations

New donations of $24,215 have brought the year-to-date total up to $236,380.15, that much closer to the goal of raising $600,000.

John and Kristi Blake, of Spokane, donated $10,000.

John Murphy gave $2,500.

Ed and Linda Tabish, of Liberty Lake, donated $2,000. Cyrus and Janet Vaughn, of Spokane, sent $2,000.

Sharon Cannon, of Post Falls, gave $1,000. Jan Darc, of Coeur d’Alene, also contributed $1,000.

The Centurions Auto Club, of Spokane, donated $750. “Thank you so much for all the good you do in supplying gifts and food vouchers to those in need in our great city,” wrote club secretary Craig Pardun. “We hope this donation will bring some joy to those in need this holiday season.”

Jeff and Kim Brown, of Mead, donated $500. “Thank you for all you do for the community,” they wrote. Mary Christensen, of Spokane, contributed $500. Robert and Susan Witte gave $500 as well. Steve Johnson and Tricia Hastings sent $500.

An anonymous Spokane donor sent $300, writing, “Thank you for all your good work! Happy holidays to all.” Mike Mikos, of Spokane Valley, gave $300. Ronald and Cindy Loomis, of Colbert, contributed $300.

Gary Allen, of Spokane Valley, donated $250. S.A. and A.K. Katsaris, of Spokane, gave $250.

Scott and Barbara McArthur, of Spokane, contributed $200. Cheryl and Patrick Pritchard, of Spokane, also gave $200. Vivian Kolb, of Spokane, donated $200 “in memory of James Kolb. Thank you for all the good the Bureau does.”

Richard and Connie O’Brien, of Spokane, donated $150.

Tony Fulgaro, of Spokane, gave $100, writing, “Merry Christmas from the Fulgaro family.” Linda and Gary Faire, of Spokane Valley, sent $100. An anonymous Spokane donor contributed $100, writing, “You’re doing a great job.” Ed and Sarah Kirby, of Spokane, donated $100. Jeanne Case, of Spokane, sent $100.

Teri and Paddy Inman, of Mead, donated $100. “You are miracle workers!” they wrote. “Thank you!”

An anonymous donor sent $50, writing, “Thank you for all you do for our community!” Fred and Mary St. John, of Spokane Valley, contributed $50. Nancy Moore and Otto Vegele, of Spokane, gave $50.

Lois Hughes, of Spokane, gave $40.

Lowell Lehman, of Cheney, donated $25. “Sorry I can’t afford a bit more,” he wrote. “Keep up the good work.”