Spokane County

Marriage licenses

Nicholas C. Powell and Charles A. Thompson, both of Pullman.

Kyle J. McDaid and Wrenn G. Cheevers, both of Spokane.

Ricky D. Kazemba and Tamara L. Parker Ferguson, both of Cheney.

Ryne M. Rivino and Courtney A. Butler, both of Deer Park.

Helio D. Viera and Jenny E. Lopez, both of Liberty Lake.

Darryl G. Clark and Nissa M. Gese, both of Spokane Valley.

In the courts

Superior courts

New suits

Riverwalk Point I LLC v. Adeline Blake, restitution of premises.

Spokane Housing Authority v. Christina Demonnin, restitution of premises.

Eaglepointe ICG LLC v. Kristina Garza, restitution of premises.

Klein Living Trust v. Erica Swann, et al., restitution of premises.

Spokane Neighborhood Action Partners v. Amber Richardson, restitution of premises.

Gonzaga Haven LLC v. Bobby Wilson, et al., restitution of premises.

MST Stonecrest LLC v. Derek McLash, restitution of premises.

Kootenay Land Development LLC v. Joshua Morris, et al., restitution of premises.

Community Frameworks v. Sherri Kutulas, restitution of premises.

Gonzaga Haven LLC v. Alex Straub, et al., restitution of premises.

Doreen Lauffer v. Gina Monaco, MD., et al., medical malpractice.

Montgomery Court Apartments Inc. v. Kyle Larr, et al., restitution of premises.

Touchstone Property Management Inc. v. Christina A. Davis, restitution of premises.

Faulkes Properties v. Jamar C. Smith, restitution of premises.

Rebekah Schweiter v. Austin Lynch, complaint.

Alexis A. White, Marcus E. White and Jayceon K. White v. Benjamin C. Hubbard and Kathryn H. Hubbard, complaint to recover damages for bodily injuries.

Marriage dissolutions granted

Shattuck, Elyse C. and Curtis H.

Hadziomerovic, Merisa W. and Rusmir

Hafner, Matthew W. and Kay, Jody

Orta Carranza, Stephanie and Jollie, Andrew W.

Shelton, Owen and Panzeri, Maria

Knoop, Kadie A. and Kowalewski, Stan W.

Dugger, Teresa A. and Hansen, Brian L.

McDaid, Laurel M. and Kyle J.

White, Kevin and Shauna D.

Cox, Cindy L. and James C.

Criminal sentencings

Judge Michelle D. Szambelan

William F. Searight, 37; $1,500 restitution, 111 days in jail with credit given for 111 days served. 24 months of probation, after pleading guilty to criminal mischief, second-degree theft, third-degree malicious mischief, fourth-degree assault and failure to remain at the scene of an accident.

Judge Charnelle M. Bjelkengren

Joshua D. Burbank, 40; two days in jail, after pleading guilty to conspiracy to deliver a controlled substance.

Judge Dean D. Chuang

Jeffrey Ferguson, 51; 90 days in jail, 12 months of probation, after pleading guilty to two counts of third-degree domestic assault and unlawful domestic imprisonment.

Municipal and District courts

Only fines of $500 or more included unless a jail sentence is given.

Judge Aimee N. Maurer

Jarod A. Blondin, 28; one day in jail with credit given for one day served, 24 months of probation, driving while intoxicated amended to reckless driving.

Richard T. Davis, 49; 80 days in jail converted to 80 days of electronic home monitoring, first-degree driving with a suspended license amended to second-degree driving with a suspended license.

Anson J. Flavel, 30; $990.50 fine, one day in jail with credit given for one day served, 24 months of probation, driving while intoxicated.

Judge Jennifer L. Fassbender

Hermia R. Duncan, 49; $500 fine, driving while intoxicated amended to reckless driving.

Milo J. Heatherly, 22; 24 months of probation, driving while intoxicated amended to reckless driving.

Josephine A. Kelly, 24; 36 days in jail with credit given for 36 days served, third-degree theft.

James W. Larson, 37; 10 days in jail with credit given for 10 days served, third-degree theft.

Lisa R. Hatley, 53; $990.50 fine, one day in jail, 24 months of probation, driving while intoxicated.