‘I’m blown away’: Christmas Bureau impresses large donor with its attention to detail

By Nina Culver For The Spokesman-Review

The Christmas Bureau has been supported by the community every year since its inception in 1945, in its endeavors to supply families in need with a Christmas dinner and gifts for the children. Some of those donors return year after year, their support spanning decades.

One of the largest annual donors is Travis Pattern and Foundry of north Spokane, which has recently been donating $40,000 a year instead of hosting a Christmas party for its 500-plus employees. The company makes aluminum, brass and iron products that are used in a wide variety of industries.

Vice President Dan Garske was among the company representatives, including family members, who stopped by the Christmas Bureau Friday to take a tour and volunteer in the toy bagging area. Garske said he can’t remember how long the company has been donating to the Christmas Bureau, but said it’s been at least 30 years. The idea to donate the money came when it became impractical for the growing company to keep hosting an employee Christmas party, he said.

“Instead of spending all that money, let’s give it to someone who needs it,” he said.

The Christmas Bureau is a joint effort by Catholic Charities, Volunteers of America and The Spokesman-Review. On Friday, Catholic Charities CEO Rob McCann gave the Garskes a tour of the Christmas Bureau as families either shopped for their children or waited in line.

McCann talked about the efforts to decorate the building and provide live holiday music.

“We try to make it look as nice as possible,” she said.

Garske learned about the book and toy -buying process and how volunteer buyers spend all year preparing for the event. He also learned that SNAP and the Department of Social and Health Services have staff on site to provide assistance and that volunteers can also refer people to other programs run by Catholic Charities that they might need.

“I’m blown away,” Garske said. “This is awesome. I had no idea they did all this.”

His wife, Shana Garske, said it was great that the event provides help to those in need.

“They are so organized,” she said.

Garske said he kind of knew what the Christmas Bureau did, but didn’t really know all the details or the extent of the help provided.

“I knew that it went to families in need,” he said. “To me, knowing that it goes to the kids is even better.”

Garske and his wife helped recipients bag up their toys and books before leaving, wishing each a Merry Christmas.

Also helping in the toy bagging area was Dave Martin of MB Generational Wealth. He was also impressed by his first look at how the Christmas Bureau works.

“It’s incredible,” he said. “The amount of logistics and amount of volunteer work needed to pull this off is monumental. I’m honored to be a part of it.”

