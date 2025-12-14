The Dirt: Project planned near Lincoln Heights Shopping Center

By Tod Stephens For The Spokesman-Review

A construction permit application has been submitted to the city of Spokane for a property located near the Lincoln Heights Shopping Center on the South Hill.

At the northeast corner of Mt. Vernon Street and 29th Avenue, developers are planning to construct a building that will house a bank and two retail businesses.

The one-story building will encompass roughly 4,700 square feet, including 2,400-square-foot of space for the bank and roughly 1,200 square feet for each of the retail operations.

The building will cost about $720,000 to construct, application documents show.

The building will be located at 2807 E. 29th Ave., a property owned by James Ivers and Debbie Cozzetto, according to Spokane County property records.

Zack Bullock, architect for Spokane-based firm Bernardo Wills, submitted the permit application. Bullock could not be reached for comment.

No contractor has yet been hired for the project, application documents show.

Spokane church

plans remodel

On the lower northwest area of Spokane’s South Hill, sits a recognizable church with large arched windows and towering pillars at its entrance.

Previously owned by Plymouth Congressional Church of Spokane, the property was purchased by another congregation, Soma Spokane, in July for $1.5 million, Spokane County property records show.

Soma is a Christian church that intends to remodel the centuryold structure.

All finishes and fixtures will be removed and updated, new restrooms and offices will be built and a new entrance on the west side of the building will be constructed, according to plans submitted to the city of Spokane.

The estimated cost of construction was listed at $800,000, according to the application.

Plans were submitted as part of the predevelopment process, which gives developers the opportunity to garner feedback from city building officials before construction permits are applied for.

No architect or contractor has been named yet.

Plans were submitted by Steve Thompson, of Soma. He could not be reached by press time.

City plans

Indian Trail park

At the edge of city limits, the city of Spokane is planning to build a public playground and rest area near the last Spokane Transit Authority bus stop servicing Indian Trail Road.

The last stop of the 23 bus, also known as Indian Trail End of the Line, is part of a route that connects the Indian Trail and Five Mile Prairie neighborhoods to downtown via Maple Street. It’s next to the proposed building site at 10890 N. Indian Trail Road.

The prospective park has been named Meadowglen Park, according to a construction permit application submitted to city building officials for the project.

On a roughly 14-acre city-owned property, the park will include restrooms, a parking lot, playground, landscaping features and lighting.

The estimated cost of construction is $7.5 million, application documents show.

Spokane-based PLACE Landscape Architecture has been hired to design the project. No contractor has been hired yet.