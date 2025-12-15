509 Classic: WSU, EWU hope revamped series connects with Spokane hoops fans

By Dan Thompson The Spokesman-Review

During a time of year when downtown Spokane is busy with shoppers, moviegoers and others enjoying the holiday season, two of the region’s basketball programs are hoping folks will carve out time for a new tradition.

That is at least part of the impetus behind the 509 Classic, the men’s basketball game between Eastern Washington and Washington State set to tip off at 7 p.m. Wednesday at Spokane Arena.

“We’re looking at it as more than just a basketball game between Eastern Washington and Washington State,” 509 Classic coordinator Jerid Keefer said. “This is a great opportunity to engage more of the community, and it’s a celebration of all those things in downtown Spokane in the holiday season.”

EWU and WSU played each other at Spokane Arena in 2022 and 2024, but those matchups were both held before Thanksgiving and weren’t part of any particular ongoing relationship.

This year’s matchup, though, is the first in a three-year series under the “509 Classic” name.

So far, ticket sales are “plugging along,” Keefer said.

The 2024 matchup drew an announced crowd of 3,854, while the 2022 contest had an attendance of 5,224.

One focus of the matchup is to raise money for each team’s name, image and likeness programs, an aspect of the sport that has become more and more important for recruitment and retention, said Brad Corbin, WSU deputy director of athletics.

Corbin said he also sees this as a chance for Washington State alumni who live in Spokane to more easily see the men’s basketball team play.

“A ton of Cougs live in Spokane, and we would love to have that arena as packed as we can get it,” he said.

This will be one of three games Washington State will play in Spokane this season. It is scheduled to play Oregon State at the Arena on Jan. 4, and then the Cougars will play at Gonzaga on Feb. 10. Those two are part of their West Coast Conference schedule.

For the Eagles, the matchup provides similar opportunities from the perspectives of finances and exposure. It is also a chance for its alumni base to show just how significant it is in Spokane, EWU athletics director Tim Collins said.

“Between our two schools, we have a little bit of a land -grab fight,” Collins said. “Between the two of us, we have the largest alumni bases in Spokane County. You see a lot of both of our logos on flags and license plates, so the idea of bringing the community together for something like that is significant.”

The conception of this three-year matchup was an easier sell largely because of the investment and familiarity the two head coaches have with the region, Collins said.

Dan Monson was born in the area and has spent nearly 15 years in the region as a head coach, first at Gonzaga, now at Eastern. David Riley played at Whitworth and was on staff at Eastern from 2011 to 2024, the last three years as head coach, before becoming WSU’s head coach before last season.

“Having two head coaches who believe in what basketball means to our region, that’s a ton of fun,” Collins said. “… That’s what I am excited for. It’ll be a great night for Spokane.”

Keefer said he has hopes to grow the event into a larger celebration of basketball. Part of that includes two youth games that will be held at the Arena before the doors open to the general public on Wednesday night.

And if people who live in the area aren’t fans of EWU or WSU, this is still an opportunity for them to see some good Division I basketball locally, Keefer said.

“The crux of it all is, at the end of the day, these two institutions mean a ton to the 509, and basketball is big in the 509,” Keefer said.

“This is a celebration of hoops and all things 509.”