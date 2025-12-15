At Christmas Bureau, moms fulfill Christmas magic finding toys, books for their children

By Nina Culver For The Spokesman-Review

If you’d like us to send you a receipt for your donation, make sure to include your mailing address in PayPal’s comment box. If you’d like a receipt via email, just include a valid email address. In either case, we won’t share your information with anyone or use it for any other reason. And feel free to use the comment box to tell us anything you’d like.

Online : Visit the official site and click the Donate button. Donations must be made by Dec. 26 to allow time for processing.

In person : Bring your donation to the lobby of The Spokesman-Review at 999 W. Riverside Ave. by Dec. 29. Please mark prominently, CHRISTMAS FUND. If you would like a receipt sent to you, include your mailing address or email address.

By mail : Checks may be mailed to The Spokesman-Review Christmas Fund, P.O. Box 516, Spokane, WA 99210. Donations must be received by Dec. 29.

For children (age 17 and younger), bring a document from a school, day care center or social service agency verifying each child’s name and date of birth. An insurance card or WA Apple Health Statement is acceptable. Birth certificates may only be used to verify date of birth.

ID requirements : Each adult and child who receives holiday support from the Christmas Bureau must meet identification requirements. Income is not verified.

Parents and guardians once again lined up at the Spokane County Fair and Expo Center long before dawn Saturday to receive toys and books for their children at the Christmas Bureau. For some, it will be the only presents their children receive.

The Christmas Bureau is a joint effort by Catholic Charities, Volunteers of America and The Spokesman-Review. Families are provided with a grocery store voucher and a toy and a book for each child. Donated pajamas also are available while supplies last.

Erika Bronte, a single mom to four children between the ages of 10 and 15, struggles this time of year. Not only is there Christmas to celebrate, but all of her children have birthdays in either December or January. Though she works full time, there isn’t enough money to go around.

Bronte said she is grateful for the gifts she was able to select at the Christmas Bureau.

“I would not have presents for my kids,” she said. “I actually got here soon enough to get pajamas, too.”

This year was her second visit to the Christmas Bureau, which she heard about from a friend last year.

“Now we go every year and make a little tradition out of it,” she said.

A stuffed dragon and bike are pictured at the Christmas Bureau on Saturday at the Spokane County Fair and Expo Center in Spokane Valley. (Nina Culver/For The Spokesman-Review)

She was also grateful to be able to pick out books for her children. They’re avid readers who visit the library regularly. She thought her oldest would be happy to receive the graphic novel version of “The Iliad” that she found. “My kids read books like they breathe air, so it’s nice to have new ones,” she said.

Samantha Young was hoping to find something for her youngest son, age 8, who is fascinated with natural disasters and the sinking of the Titanic. She was also shopping for her two teen daughters.

Young is a single parent and is still recovering from losing her job earlier this year. Though she recently started a new job, paying the bills remains a struggle. She said she’s not sure what she would do without the Christmas Bureau.

“It’s super helpful, I’m not going to lie” she said. “It’s stressful.”

Erica Wisner has five children, 3-year-old twin boys and daughters who are 11, 12 and 14. This year was her first time at the Christmas Bureau, which she heard about in a mom group on Facebook.

“It means a lot,” she said of receiving gifts for her children.

“Money is really tight. We went from a two-income household last year to a single -income household.”

Wisner had to quit her job to care for her medically complex twins. They were born 17 weeks early and have CHARGE Syndrome, a genetic condition which causes heart defects and slow growth as well as problems with vision, hearing, balance and breathing. Wisner said the family has some nursing help, but just the sheer number of medical and therapy visits her twins have made it too difficult to continue working.

Similar stories of lost work, sick family members and insufficient pay are repeated often among those coming to the Christmas Bureau and it appears the prediction of a high need this year in the face of rising prices is coming true. Volunteers served a record -setting 974 families on Friday. On Thursday, the first day the Bureau was opened, so many people showed up that the doors closed early and people had to be turned away. Volunteers helped 933 families that first day.

This week the Bureau will hold several evening distributions to accommodate those who work during the day. It will be open from 3 to 7 p.m. Monday through Wednesday and from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursday, the last day.

Donations

New donations of $18,168.46 have brought the Christmas Bureau’s year-to-date total to $286,684.96, nearly halfway to the goal of $600,000.

Challenger Pipe & Steel, of Spokane Valley, donated $2,500. “The team at Challenger Pipe & Steel would like to thank our customers and community partners for another successful year by donating to The Spokesman-Review Christmas Bureau Fund,” wrote CEO Randy Hurst. “Melisa and I want to thank all the volunteers, especially our friend Christy Folkins, the Bureau’s music director, for their hard work and dedication so that the less fortunate in our community may have a brighter holiday this season.”

Mike and Linda Jensen, of Spokane, gave $2,500.

An anonymous donor gave $2,000 via DAFgiving360.

Michael and Carol Wilson, of Spokane, gave $1,000. “This is the time of year to be thankful and generous,” they wrote. “For those in our community in need.” Karen and Howard Marsh, of Cheney, sent $1,000. John and Terry Engleman, of Spokane, donated $1,000.

Rebecca and Joe Kramarz, of Spokane, donated $500 “in honor of our grandchildren, Steele and Brooke.” An anonymous Millwood donor contributed $500. Melissa Tipke, of Spokane, gave $500. Rodney and Kim Strom, of Hayden, contributed $500. An anonymous donor sent $500 via PayPal.

Sandy Fruetel, of Mead, donated $300, writing “Merry Christmas!” Ann English, of Spokane, gave $300, writing “Just trying to help a little. Merry Christmas.” Greg and Colleen Stevens sent $300 via PayPal “in memory of our parents and aunt who passed last year.”

Gary and Kathryn James, of Nine Mile Falls, sent $250, writing “Thank you for this community blessing!” Brian and Murlaine Steckler, of Spokane, donated $250. “Our thanks to the many generous volunteers who donate their valuable time working at the Christmas Bureau,” they wrote. “Your hard work is helping provide a memorable Christmas for so many people in need.”

An anonymous Valleyford donor gave $250 “in celebration of the Christmas spirit. May we enjoy it all year round!” Carolyn and James Craven, of Spokane, sent $250. Kathy Eaton, of Spokane, contributed $250. Patrick Sprute donated $250 via PayPal.

Mathew Alling gave $250 via PayPal “in honor of my wife, Shirley. She had me donate years ago to this wonderful fund. Thanks to all who work hard to make this happen.” Bill and Georgie Savitz sent $250 via PayPal, writing “Merry Christmas!”

Jim and Margo Walesby donated $200. An anonymous donor gave $200 “in honor of Father (Monsignor) Frank Bach, who for so many years as director of Catholic Charities was committed to the Spokesman-Review Fund, all the kids and the volunteers.” Craig Blankenstein sent $200 via PayPal.

The Quilt Charmers donated $150. “Quilt Charmers, a local group of ladies who meet at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Colbert, are making a donation of $150 to The Spokesman-Review Christmas Fund,” wrote group secretary Linda Plett. “Our members want to give to our community in this time of great need and feel that this fund will reach the most people and do the greatest good. In addition, many members also donate charity quilts to local organizations for those in need. Thank you for all that you do.”

Keith and Patricia Campbell, of Spokane, sent $150. Cherie and Doug Foss contributed $150 via PayPal. “Donation to honor the memory of family and friends that have passed this year: Doug’s sister Elaine, my uncle Howard (Mickey) Ricketts, our friends Trisha K., Annette B., Renee L., Don G., Wayne P. and our neighbor of 46 years, Dorothy,” they wrote.

Cheryl Phillips gave $150 via PayPal.

Donna Isaak, of Spokane Valley, contributed $110 “in loving memory of Leona and Emil Isaak.”

Barbara Hinzman sent $100. Sandra and William Darnold, of Spokane, contributed $100. Cindi and Raland John, of Spokane, gave $100, writing “Once again we are happy to contribute to The Spokesman-Review Christmas Fund so that others may have a happy Christmas. Thank you so much for providing this service to our community.”

Barbara Obde, of Spokane, gave $100, writing “Merry Christmas to everyone.” Jim and Marlene McBride, of Nine Mile Falls, donated $100 in memory of Katy Rose Owsley McBride. Anita and Rob Robinson, of Liberty Lake, sent $100. “Would like to thank all volunteers for helping with this year’s Christmas Fund,” they wrote. “Wish everyone a Merry Christmas.”

An anonymous Spokane donor contributed $100. David and Sandra Mueller, of Spokane Valley, donated $100. Jacquelin Richardson, of Spokane, gave $100. Michael Leslie, Katherine Strickler and Cassandra Kotlarchik each donated $100 via PayPal.

Anne Franke, of Spokane, donated $88.

Susan Frankovich, of Spokane, gave $50. Carol Loveland, of Spokane, sent $50. Joni Orcutt, of Spokane Valley, contributed $50.

Margaret Kobylus, of Spokane Valley, donated $25. Mark and Cheryl Morrissey, of Spokane, gave $25. Karen Ssebanakitta sent $25 via PayPal.

Curt and Mary Jo Lorenz, of Chattaroy, sent $20. “Merry Christmas!” they wrote.