City settles with Spokane woman whose basement flooded with sewage

A Spokane woman whose furnished basement was flooded with sewage following city maintenance behind her home will receive a $62,000 settlement, which the City Council unanimously approved Monday.

City crews in May had been conducting a pressurized cleaning of the sewer system near Alisha Johnson’s home on Euclid Avenue, causing a rupture that poured sewage into the home’s basement, which included two bedrooms, according to the claim. Johnson’s initial claim, which she filed herself, requested at least $100,000 in damages.

The city does not admit to any fault under the terms of the settlement agreement.