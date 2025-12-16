This day in history: Maxey called prosecutor’s decision a ‘whitewash.’ Boys accused of stealing goose were jailed

By Jim Kershner The Spokesman-Review

From 1975: “Whitewash.”

That was the word Spokane civil rights attorney Carl Maxey used to describe Spokane County Prosecutor Donald Brockett’s decision not to charge Spokane police officer John D. Moore in the fatal shooting of Craig S. Jordan, 17.

“Brockett equates all white with all right,” said Maxey. “Everyone involved in this episode was white except the deceased – a 17-year-old unarmed black man, Craig Jordan.”

Brockett said that all available evidence “indicated that officer Moore thought Jordan was armed and was turning to shoot at Moore when the officer fired.”

From 1925: Three boys were in juvenile detention after they allegedly stole Marie Vetelson’s Christmas goose.

One of the boys had volunteered to carry the goose home to her from downtown. He put the goose in the basement of her apartment house.

But the next morning “Mr. Goose was gone,” reported the Chronicle.

Officers “pried in alleys and byways of the city, listening for the quacking of a stolen goose.”

“Their sleuthing ended with the arrest of one boy, who confessed that two others had assisted him in stealing the Vetelson Christmas dinner.”

Police recovered the goose.

The Chronicle claimed the escapade resembled the Mother Goose rhyme, “The pig got loose and stole a goose and the boy got put in the calaboose.”

