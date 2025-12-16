Spokane County

Marriage licenses

Michael C. Vang and Maria I. Rodriguez Vargas, both of Spokane Valley.

Alexander V. Ortiz and Danica H. Robertson, both of Spokane.

Sean P. Weis and Lexus M. G. Borunda, both of Spokane.

Joseph M. Maore and Linet N. Sanya, both of Spokane Valley.

Cody W. Kerkuta and Amanda L. Kerkuta, both of Greenacres.

Jesse C. Fields and Elsa I. Fields, both of Mead.

Javier J. Flores Sparks and Lynette L. Pflueger, both of Spokane.

Emilian M. Davidyuk and Alina A. Aleksandrov, both of Spokane.

Brian S. Ravenel and Emily A. Fulton, both of Spokane.

Carlos A. Larios and Claudia I. Delgado Solorio, both of Spokane Valley.

In the courts

Superior courts

New suits

Spokane Neighborhood Action Partners v. Samantha Kelly, restitution of premises.

Sunski Investments LLC v. Christine James, et al., restitution of premises.

Douglas A. Ludvik, et al. v. Dmitry Kozeyna, et al., complaint for damages.

Spokane Neighborhood Action Partners v. Chelsie Yzaguirre, restitution of premises.

Boswell Family Trust v. Scott Hicks, restitution of premises.

Spokane Neighborhood Action Partners v. Patricia Stokes, restitution of premises.

Downtown Peppertree LLC v. Brew It Espresso LLC, et al., restitution of premises.

Vstone 6 LLC v. Cierra Sirmans, restitution of premises.

Revere Dece III Investments LLC v. Jacob Roper, restitution of premises.

Michael Meador v. Lynn Briggs, et al., complaint for damages.

Cep III Regal Ridge 23 LLC v. Cody Hoerner, restitution of premises.

Sofiia Malko v. Christopher Woodward, complaint for damages.

Meagan Cranford and Kyle Cranford v. Providence Health and Services, et al., complaint for damages.

Troy Hedge and Michelle Hedge v. Concepts on Concrete LLC and Ohio Casual Insurance Co., complaint.

North Park Project, 8121 N. Division Project LLC and Jordan Baker v. Joel Tampien, complaint.

Deere & Co. v. Tammi L. Hopkins and Jerry Vanbavel, complaint.

Marriage dissolutions granted

Byrd, Drew W. and Moneypenny, Michelle R.

Yardley, Kayla E. and Timothy D.

Gullett, Brianna R. and Jacob S.

Morton, Jean C. and Wynecoop, Shaeleen M.

Crim, Vernon D. and Debra L.

Hale, Julie A. M. and Harvey H.

Cannon, Nychole R. and Cavazos, Mark A., Jr.

Kreissig, Tyler J. and Pyle, Alyssalynne H.

Sombke, Jennifer L. and Clifford L., Jr.

Morgan, Erica and Zinkgraf, Davida P.

Rumbaugh, Linda and Anatasia

Henderson, Willow and Henderson-Taylor, Nicolette

Kotenko, Gennadiy G. and Alla A.

Knutsen, Jonathan S. and Leah

Randolph, Alisha A. and Lon E.

Ray, Erin and Matthew P.

Richardson, Kellie A. and Brian N.

Bogdanovich, Yelena and Zaremba, Peter

Doering, Amber N. and Charles

Ramirez, Joel and Destiny

McGee, Lynnette and Kenneth

Criminal sentencings

Judge Charnelle M. Bjelkengren

Francisco B. Gomez, 42; $15 restitution, 120 months in prison, after pleading guilty to domestic residential burglary, third-degree domestic assault and order violation.

Roger R. Shorten, 50; $13,755.68 restitution, two days in jail, after pleading guilty to forging a certificate of title and bail jumping.

Jonathan M. Kelly, 39; $1,679.96 restitution, 82 days in jail with credit given for 82 days served, after pleading guilty to third-degree retail theft with special circumstances.

Judge Michelle D. Szambelan

Fred W. Nolan, Jr., 55; 51 months in prison, second-degree burglary.

Elisha S. Marsh, 57; 189 months to life in prison, after pleading guilty to three counts of first-degree child rape.

Kyle J. Fergesen, 36; 24 months of probation, after pleading guilty to two counts of second-degree assault and two counts of harassment.

Aleigha N. Pilgrim, 34; 24 months of probation, after pleading guilty to second-degree burglary.

Judge Candie M. Dibble

Gregory M. Smith, 54; 26 days in jail with credit given for 26 days served, after being found guilty of second-degree vehicle prowling.

Ashley N. Alldredge, 35; 123 days in jail, 12 months of probation, after pleading guilty to four counts of criminal mischief.

Steven J. Sivertsen, 55; $500 restitution, one day in jail with credit given for one day served, after being found guilty of fourth-degree domestic assault.

Lisa M. Dobler, 48; three months in jail, after pleading guilty to third-degree assault.

Ashley S. Hauflin, 34; 24 days in jail, after pleading guilty to criminal mischief.

Judge Tony D. Hazel

Burk T. Simonson, 40; 60 months in prison, after being found guilty of third-degree domestic assault.

Judge Julie M. McKay

Daniel H. Dunbar, 46; 60 months in prison, after being found guilty of possession of a stolen vehicle and tampering with a witness.

Judge Rachelle E. Anderson

Eric D. Gray, 30; 15 months in prison, after pleading guilty to indecent exposure with sexual motivation.

Municipal and District courts

Only fines of $500 or more included unless a jail sentence is given.

Judge Kristin C. O’Sullivan

Kaycee M. Anderson, 38; 37 days in jail, second-degree criminal trespassing.

Noah R. Anderson-Jones, 27; 14 days in jail, possession of a controlled substance and third-degree theft.

Ryan S. Andrews, 41; 18 days in jail, possession of a controlled substance.

Davis A. Apitz, 32; 25 days in jail, second-degree criminal trespassing and obstruction of a law enforcement officer.

Johanna M. Christianson, 44; 15 days in jail, third-degree theft.

Robert J. Clezie, 62, 35 days in jail, possession of a controlled substance.

Judge Mary C. Logan

Kevin B. B. Hickson, 31; one day in jail, first-degree negligent driving.

Micaiah J. Holland, 43; eight days in jail, driving while intoxicated and operating a vehicle without ignition interlock.

Quantica L. Knox, 27; six days in jail, making a false statement to a public servant.

Judge Gloria Ochoa-Bruck

Joseph L. Vielle, 32; 30 days in jail, third-degree malicious mischief, obstruction of a law enforcement and possession of a controlled substance.

Judge Richard M. Leland

Seth T. Riddell, 42; $990.50 fine, one day in jail with credit given for one day served, 24 months of probation, driving while intoxicated.

Shira G. Stanley, 42; 12 months of probation, driving while intoxicated amended to first-degree negligent driving.

Jacob F. Wallace, 24; 24 months of probation, driving while intoxicated amended to reckless driving.