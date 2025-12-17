Christmas Bureau brightens the season for those facing job losses

Volunteer Tim Welsh, left, hands a bag of toys and gifts to clients as they pass through the Christmas Bureau Tuesday, Dec. 16, 2025 at the Spokane County Fair and Expo Center. Welsh was one of the founders of Garco Construction, one of the region's largest businesses. (Jesse Tinsley/THE SPOKESMAN-REVI)

By Nina Culver For The Spokesman-Review

If you’d like us to send you a receipt for your donation, make sure to include your mailing address in PayPal’s comment box. If you’d like a receipt via email, just include a valid email address. In either case, we won’t share your information with anyone or use it for any other reason. And feel free to use the comment box to tell us anything you’d like.

Online: Visit www.christmasbureauspokane.org and click the Donate button. Donations must be made by Dec. 26 to allow time for processing.

In person: Bring your donation to the lobby of The Spokesman-Review at 999 W. Riverside Ave. by Dec. 29. Please mark prominently, CHRISTMAS FUND. If you would like a receipt sent to you, include your mailing address or email address.

How to donate By mail: Checks may be mailed to The Spokesman-Review Christmas Fund, P.O. Box 516, Spokane, WA 99210. Donations must be received by Dec. 29.

For children (age 17 and younger), bring a document from a school, day care center or social service agency verifying each child’s name and date of birth. An insurance card or WA Apple Health Statement is acceptable. Birth certificates may only be used to verify date of birth.

ID requirements: Each adult and child who receives holiday support from the Christmas Bureau must meet identification requirements. Income is not verified.

A failed cross-country move has put Bernadette Spears, her partner and their three children in a local motel, struggling to make ends meet. Spears is the only one working as her partner waits for surgery to repair a hernia.

Spears came to the Spokane County Fair and Expo Center Tuesday night to visit the Christmas Bureau at the suggestion of her mother.

“I think my mom was here a long time ago,” she said.

Spears and her family moved from Spokane to Missouri earlier this year, but only lasted two months there. The support system they thought they had in place didn’t work out, so they packed up and came back to Spokane six weeks ago, Spears said. Unable to find and afford an apartment immediately, they settled in a motel.

“Anything we make goes to paying the motel,” she said.

In addition to the cost of a motel, it’s difficult to have everyone crowded together, and Spears is due with her fourth child in February.

“It’s definitely easier when the older two are in school,” she said.

Christmas was looking bleak before she heard about the Christmas Bureau. The first toy she picked out was a giant dump truck for her 2-year-old son, who loves big trucks, Spears said. It came with a fiery red and orange stuffed dragon. A Frozen castle was perfect for her 5-year-old daughter, leaving her searching for a gift for her oldest daughter, age 7.

Spears said she’s grateful for the Christmas Bureau.

“I’m really appreciative of it,” she said. “It’s been a struggle and a stress.”

What she appreciated the most was being allowed to pick the toys herself.

“I love it, because I get to choose,” she said. “It feels like shopping.”

Stephanie Dow was shopping for her two teenage sons while also helping her daughter, Kellee Myers, look for gifts for her 5- and 3-year-old grandsons. Dow spotted a toy kitchen and pointed it out to her daughter.

“He literally asked for a new kitchen,” she said of her oldest grandson. “They have a kitchen, but it’s kind of wonky.”

“They use it so much,” Myers said.

Dow lost her job in October while Myers works as a painter. Work is slow right now. Dow remembered the Christmas Bureau and suggested they visit.

“I’ve come three or four times throughout the years,” she said. “It’s been a while.”

Waiting for them in the bagging area was Tim Welsh, one of the founders of Garco Construction. He volunteered at the Christmas Bureau for the first time last year and decided to come back .

“It’s good to see people go through with smiles on their faces,” he said.

Welsh, who celebrated his 80th birthday this year, said Garco has supported the Christmas Bureau since it was founded in 1978. The company makes a donation each year, as well as matching donations made by employees. This year the company and its employees donated $45,000. Welsh said the company’s leadership tries to instill a culture of giving, encouraging employees to donate their time and money in the community.

“We grew up in a Catholic neighborhood, and giving was part of the deal,” he said. “We try to foster that.”

Donations

A large influx of donations, headed by a generous donation from Garco Construction, has brought in $90,885 for the Christmas Bureau, which gets the year-to-date total to $409,474.41. Generous donors have helped bring the total closer to this year’s $600,000 goal to have enough money to pay for the grocery store vouchers, toys and books being handed out this week.

Garco Construction donated $45,000. “After 47 years in business, we at Garco Construction continue to give back to our Spokane community that has been responsible for much of our success,” wrote Clancy Welsh. “For the second year in a row, 100 percent of our salaried employees contributed to a charity of their choice at year end, including The Spokesman-Review Christmas Fund. Enclosed is Garco’s 2025 contribution of $45,000, which includes $15,515 of direct contributions from over 120 of our employees to the Christmas Fund to assist the less fortunate in our community.

“Our employees contributed an additional $15,844 to charities of their choice, which Garco has committed to match as well. Our team at Garco would like to thank The Spokesman-Review, Catholic Charities, Volunteers of America and all the volunteers that continue to make the Christmas Fund such a vital part of the holiday experience here in Spokane.

“From all of us at Garco, we would like to wish everyone a safe holiday season and Happy New Year!”

The Bergquist Foundation, of Spokane, donated $5,000. “As president of the Bergquist Foundation, I am pleased to enclose a check payable to the Spokesman-Review Christmas Fund in the amount of $5,000,” wrote Ken Roberts. “Thank you for all your efforts in serving the needs of our community!”

An anonymous Spokane donor sent $5,000, writing, “I am so grateful for the important work you do! Thank you!”

Nicholas Paget donated $5,000 via PayPal. “Dedicated to the Christmas Fund on behalf of our clients,” he wrote. “We are grateful for the relationships we share and proud to give back in your honor. Merry Christmas! – Alliant Surety Team.”

Barb McKay, of Spokane, donated $2,500 in memory of Ingrid Carlson.

Georgene Patten, of Spokane, gave $2,500, writing, “Christmas at ‘our’ house begins when we honor Les Patten – husband, father, grandfather – with a donation to the Spokesman-Review Christmas Fund. Every year Les began his gifting to your fund, the spirit of Christmas for our community. Enclosed is a check for $2,500 from family: Georgene Patten, Spokane; Herb and Kathleen Patten, San Mateo, California; Rich Patten, Vancouver, B.C.; Barbara and Kelly Cunningham, Naperville, Illinois; Tracy Cunningham, Chicago; and Melissa and Brian Michalik, Naperville, Illinois. Thank you, Spokesman-Review, for continuing with this wonderful tradition.”

Kenneth Roberts and Jean Odell gave $2,000. Colvico Inc., of Spokane, sent $2,000.

An anonymous Spokane donor sent $1,500.

The Hendershot Family Charitable Fund, of Spokane, donated $1,250.

Larry and Mary Soehren donated $1,000. “We’d like to give a big thank you to everyone who makes this tradition happen,” they wrote. “Our community is better because of your effort and passion.” Justin and Tamie Voelker, of Spokane Valley, gave $1,000. Lora Lee Carlson sent $1,000 via PayPal, as did Francis Goodman.

Peter and Mary Lou Bach, of Spokane, donated $500 “in memory of Larry Tobin, a fellow airline pilot from TWA (Trans World Airline).” Lowell Severud, of Spokane, gave $500. Gary and Lorraine Myers, of Spokane, also sent $500. Bill and Donna Harsell, of Spokane, contributed $500. James and Deborah Repp, of Spokane, gave $500 in memory of Krystal Repp.

Bob and Peggy Frank, of Spokane, donated $500 “in memory of Maggie Randall. Thank you for all the work that is put into making Christmas better for so many families.” An anonymous donor sent $500 via PayPal, writing, “Jesus loves you!”

The following people each donated $500 via PayPal: Paul Buller, David Welter, Mary Kay Eddy, Michael Wiser, Judith Hill and an anonymous donor.

An anonymous Spokane donor gave $400.

Timothy and Camille Schmidt, of Valleyford, donated $350. Jesse Zumbro contributed $325 via PayPal.

Daniel and Michal Bailey, Deborah Adkins and Jeremy Heimbigner each donated $300 via PayPal. Ralph and Deb Prouty gave $300 via PayPal. “We enjoy working at the Christmas Bureau each year and donating to those in need,” they wrote.

Daniel Lennon, of Spokane, contributed $250. Burt and Shirley Pendleton, of Spokane, sent $250. Theresa Utesch, of Spokane Valley, gave $250. Jerry Jantz, of Cheney, donated $250, writing, “Thanks, Christmas Fund, for making Christmas very special for many families!”

Kristin Richardson, David McCabe and Priscilla Ice each donated $250 via PayPal. Lynn Yost gave $250 via PayPal “in honor of all those that serve our community.” Jean Hong sent $250 via PayPal “in loving memory of mom, Eunhi Hong.”

Alan and Heidi Shustoff, of Spokane, sent $250 “in loving memory of our parents, Al and Lois Shustoff and Jack and Maxine Jones.”

John and Erna Vinje, of Spokane, sent $240, “annual contributions from our daughters, former Spokane residents now living in Seattle – Prasti Vinje Purdum, Astrid Vinje (Bush), Michelle Vinje (Petty). Hope it will bring some smiles to the little ones.”

Scott and Nancy Stowell gave $200. Bob and Glenda Thompson, of Spokane Valley, sent $200, writing, “Merry Christmas to the community that provides, the recipients that receive and the volunteers who serve.” An anonymous donor contributed $200.

Another anonymous Spokane donor gave $200, writing, “Thank you for all you do to keep the Christmas spirit alive for those who need it!” Ben and Carol Blake, of Mead, donated $200. “Thank you for continuing this community tradition,” they wrote. Nelson and Nancy Heisey, of Spokane, gave $200. Paul Grubb and Mary Kimmel each sent $200 via PayPal.

Betty Kallestad, of Spokane Valley, donated $150. An anonymous Spokane donor sent $150 “in memory of Jerry L. Watkins, a wonderful husband, father and grandfather.” Andrew Castle sent $150 via PayPal. Jim and Carol Kershner donated $150 via PayPal. “Merry Christmas to all our friends at the Christmas Bureau and at the SR.”

Kate and Jim Jones, of Spokane, sent $100 “for our grandchildren, who love Christmas the most!” Thomas Armitage, of Spokane, gave $100, writing, “Merry Christmas!” Michael and Linda Geraghty contributed $100. Jackie Babin, of Liberty Lake, donated $100 in memory of Jim and Sue Babin.

Scooter Mahoney, of Spokane, gave $100, writing, “This gift is in honor of all the volunteers who make our community better. Thank you!” Beverly Hayes, of Nine Mile Falls, contributed $100. Tom and Ruth Conklin, of Spokane Valley, sent $100. “Thank you so much for what you do,” they wrote. “You are really appreciated.” Patt Earley and Ken Yuhasz donated $100.

Linda Fernan, of Spokane, sent $100, writing, “Christmas blessings…the joy of family, the treasure of friends and the miracle of God’s love.” Chuck Crowley, of Spokane, gave $100. Robert Harris, of Spokane Valley, donated $100. Ellen Sizer, of Spokane, contributed $100. Katie Hull, of Colbert, gave $100. Janet Walker also sent $100.

An anonymous Spokane donor gave $100. Tom and Mitch Solberg, of Spokane, contributed $100 “in memory of our parents.” Lynn and Michael Young, of Greenacres, sent $100. The Franciscan Sisters of Perpetual Adoration, of Spokane, donated $100.

The following people each donated $100 via PayPal: Robert Yinger, Jean Green, Vicki Morrison, Frank Puschak, Hal and Cindy Nelson, Judie Mitchell, Gary Gunning, Frank Neeri, Sula Potter and Diane Veltri.

Paul and Maureen Dodroe sent $100 via PayPal in memory of Colleen Dodroe. Marilyn Laugen contributed $100 via PayPal, writing, “For the good work that you do, thank you.” Michael and Laura Carroll gave $100 via PayPal “in honor of our son Brandon and all others that fight the battle of living with severe developmental disabilities.”

June Sine donated $60 via PayPal.

An anonymous donor from Wilbur, Washington, sent $50. Annette Sanburn, of Spokane, gave $50. Janet Miller, of Spokane, donated $50. “Thank you for the help you give to so many,” she wrote. Sheri Barnard, of Spokane, contributed $50. “Blessings to each and every one who makes our Christmas Fund succeed every year,” she wrote. “May peace reign in Spokane!”

Denise Kagie, of Spokane, sent $50. Julie Carrell donated $50 via PayPal “in memory of my father, Michael Terrance Dobler. During these tough financial times, it is more important than ever to be generous.” The following people each gave $50 via PayPal: Donald Kennedy, Lynda Martin, Konny Sinton, Michele Yake and Elizabeth Reilly.

Nancy Agres, of Spokane, donated $40.

Ann Carey and Patty Rabel, of Spokane Valley, gave $30, writing “Please accept this donation in memory of our parents, Ken and Mickey Rabel.”

Sally Lancaster contributed $25. Bradley Bleck gave $25 via PayPal “from SFCC How We Show Up Book Club.” Paul Bresnahan sent $25 via PayPal.

Two anonymous donors each gave $20.