Spokane County

Marriage licenses

William T. Richardson and Jill M. Williams, both of Liberty Lake.

Mark A. Bryan and Robin P. Russell, both of Spokane.

Michael C. Klaus and Lindsay N. Cecil, both of Osage Beach, Mo.

Samuel R. Shepard and Auctashia L. Yates, both of Spokane.

Raed R. H. Alqaisi and Anzhella M. Kutsar, both of Spokane.

Jacob P. Fleetwood and Jasmine I. Martinez, both of Spokane Valley.

Chad S. Hettinga and Samantha J. Carney, both of Spokane.

Kaleb T. Pease and Anna K. Lynn, both of Cheney.

Michael Roshchupkin, of Spokane Valley, and Vikortia Kochubei, of Post Falls.

In the courts

Superior courts

New suits

Hilby Station Apartments LLC v. Rebecca Enos and Christopher Enos, complaint for breach of lease and damages.

Salem Arms Inc. v. Bridget Alexander, restitution of premises.

University Village Apartments LLC v. Blake Larsen, restitution of premises.

Atlasdair Management LLC v. Lucas L. Woods, restitution of premises.

Steve Beardslee, et al. v. Vanessa Clemens, restitution of premises.

Forest Creek Apartments LLC v. Kristina Chrisp, restitution of premises.

Adirondack Lodge LLC v. Taylor Gregg, restitution of premises.

Forest Creek Apartments LLC v. Stephinson Mojilong, et al., restitution of premises.

McCathren Management and Real Estate Services Inc. v. Payton Bower, et al., restitution of premises.

McCathren Management and Real Estate Services Inc. v. Edward Higgins, restitution of premises.

Spokane Regional Health District v. Kristen Simpson, complaint for conversion, fraud and unjust enrichment.

Marriage dissolutions granted

Johnson, Kalila W. M. and Tobias D.

Wordell, Annemarie S. and Hutton, Peter G.

Rankin, Solaiman and Ali, Maryam

Rizzo, Kaytlyn A. and Alexander T.

Boyce, Frankie L. and Bowden, Michael J.

Guerrero, Jonathan R. and Mena, Paul G.

Agee, Shelica R. and Edward S.

Acosta, Tiffany L. and Price, Timothy R.

Cox, Beata J. and Stephen M.

Timmering, Richard L. and Muto, Hailey L.

Wilson, Danny K. and Julie K.

Hansen, Eileen R. and Ray D.

Criminal sentencings

Judge Michelle D. Szambelan

Bill Nisso, 47; 161 days in jail with credit given for 161 days served, 24 months of probation, after pleading guilty to third-degree domestic assault, fourth-degree domestic assault, first-degree domestic theft, domestic criminal mischief and second-degree theft.

Judge Julie M. McKay

Taylor K. Depee, 29; 45 days in jail, 12 months of probation, after pleading guilty to second-degree theft and fourth-degree assault.

Jaquin E. Cox, 29; $15 restitution, 16 months in prison, 12 months of probation, after being found guilty of unlawful domestic imprisonment, domestic discharging firearm, tampering with a witness and order violation.

Judge Michelle D. Szambelan

Samantha J. Nixit, 39; $485 restitution, 12 months of probation, after pleading guilty to vehicle theft.

Paul Two Hearts, 39; 184 days in jail with credit given for 184 days served, 36 months of probation, after pleading guilty to attempting to elude a police vehicle, possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver and two counts of dangerous weapon violation.

Cody P. Kiehn, 44; 36 months of probation, after pleading guilty to two counts of vehicle theft.

Judge Marla L. Polin

Jared A. Flett, 38; two days in jail with credit given for two days served, after being found guilty of harassment.

John J. Van Daele, 46; three days in jail with credit given for three days served, after being found guilty of second-degree attempting to take a vehicle without permission.

Tommy J. Nilson, also known as Tommy J. Nelson, 18; 55 days in jail with credit given for 55 days served, after being found guilty of second-degree vehicle prowling.

Judge Rachelle E. Anderson

Devlin D. Le Matthews, 27; $31.83 restitution, 127 days in jail, 12 months of probation, after pleading guilty to criminal mischief.

Andrew C. Marshall, 28; $15 restitution, 22 days in jail with credit given for 22 days served, after being found guilty of order violation.

Stephanie A. Polley, also known as Stephanie Polley, 46; one month in jail, 12 months of probation, after pleading guilty to third-degree child assault.

Judge Jacquelyn High-Edward

Michael Y. Feland, 41; 73 months in prison, 18 months of probation, after pleading guilty to second-degree domestic assault.

Judge Candie M. Dibble

Kristen N. Fanning, 45; 15 days in jail, 12 months of probation, after pleading guilty to second-degree burglary and vehicle theft.

Municipal and District courts

Only fines of $500 or more included unless a jail sentence is given.

Judge Kristin C. O’Sullivan

Derek F. Alford, 21; 60 days in jail, two counts of fourth-degree assault.

Tyler J. Alley, 21; 22 days in jail, third-degree malicious mischief.

David A. Bennett, 32; 30 days in jail, protection order violation.

Daniel Chavez, 32; 60 days in jail, fourth-degree assault.

Dashawn L. Coleman, 25; 30 days in jail, third-degree malicious mischief.

Nakia I. Davis, 24; six days in jail converted to five days of community service, protection order violation.

Judge Mary C. Logan

Brian E. Hohman, 47; 12 days in jail, protection order violation.

Kendra R. Jaurez, 40; one day in jail, driving while intoxicated and protection order violation.

Judge Gloria Ochoa-Bruck

Kaden G. A. White, 23; 100 days in jail, fourth-degree assault.

Judge Richard M. Leland

Troy A. Rigby, 24; $500 fine, 12 months of probation, driving while intoxicated amended to first-degree negligent driving.

Chelsea R. Pridemore, 26; $250 fine, 12 months of probation, driving while intoxicated amended to reckless driving.

Nicholas S. Veltri, 48; $990.50 fine, one day in jail with credit given for one day served, 24 months of probation, driving while intoxicated.

Judge Jennifer L. Fassbender

Nick C. Hall, 37; two days in jail with credit given for two days served, possession of a controlled substance.

Brian J. Hartnett, 53; 15 days in jail converted to 15 days of electronic home monitoring, driving while intoxicated and third-degree driving with a suspended license.

Cassidy G. Hurlburt, 47; one day in jail with credit given for one day served, 12 months of probation, driving while intoxicated amended to first-degree negligent driving.

Christopher D. Kellum, 60; one day in jail with credit given for one day served, 24 months of probation, driving while intoxicated amended to reckless driving.

Robert L. Nordmark, 49; $990.50 fine, one day in jail, 24 months of probation, driving while intoxicated.

Malachi J. Areta, 25; 12 months of probation, driving while intoxicated amended to reckless driving.

Jeremy N. Gomez, 47; $500 fine, 12 months of probation, driving while intoxicated amended to first-degree negligent driving.

Judge Aimee N. Maurer

Thomas J. Eshbach, 6v7; $990.50 fine, one day in jail, driving while intoxicated.

Amberly R. Felix, 44; $1,245.50 fine, three days in jail with credit given for three days served, 24 months of probation, driving while intoxicated.