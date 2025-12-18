Alaska Airlines adds nonstop flight to Anchorage

Spokane commuters will soon have a new option for flying to Alaska.

Alaska Airlines announced Thursday that it is adding nonstop flights to Anchorage from Spokane International Airport.

The twice-weekly service begins on June 10 and runs through Aug. 15.

“We continually assess the travel needs and preferences of our community, and know Anchorage, particularly during the summer travel period, is a sought-after destination by Inland Northwest passengers,” Spokane Airports CEO Dave Haring said in a news release. “In fact, on average, more than 100 passengers per-day each-way travel between our region and Anchorage, which is why this new route is such a meaningful addition to our community’s nonstop offerings.”

The twice-weekly flights to Anchorage will depart Spokane at 2:50 p.m. and arrive in Anchorage about 5:45 p.m.

The return leg departs Anchorage at 6:30 p.m. and arrives in Spokane at about 11:13 p.m., according to the release.

“Alaska Airlines has been a tremendous partner in leveraging customer feedback to connect our community to key markets across the country, and we are grateful for their continued investment in Spokane with this new route,” Haring said in the release.