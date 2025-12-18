Authorities looking into possible link between Brown University, MIT professor shootings, reports say

Flint McColgan Boston Herald

BOSTON — Investigators are looking into a possible connection between the Brown University shooting and the murder of an MIT professor in Brookline.

That’s according to reporting from WPRI, a Providence-based news outlet that says “senior law enforcement officials” confirmed they are examining the possibility of the two crimes being tied.

This is a new development, because on Tuesday FBI Boston Special Agent in Charge Ted Docks told reporters that investigators were not aware of a link.

“At this time, there seems to be no connection as it relates to that particular incident,” Docks said at a press conference. He added that the bureau was in contact with the Massachusetts State Police and that any evidence of their connection would be shared.

The Herald has reached out to the FBI’s Boston office spokesperson multiple times on Thursday but has not heard back. An MSP media representative told the Herald that he had no updates in the search for the Brown shooter. An email to a Providence Police representative has not been returned on Thursday.

The latest developments in the Brown University case will be shared during a press conference scheduled for later Thursday.

Two were killed and nine others were wounded in the Saturday shooting at Brown University in Providence. The shooting occurred around 4 p.m. inside the Barus & Holley engineering building, where, according to the school’s academic calendar, finals were taking place.

Then on Monday, Massachusetts Institute of Technology professor Nuno Loureiro was shot multiple times inside his Gibbs Street home in Brookline. The professor of nuclear science and engineering directed the Plasma Science and Fusion Center at MIT since last year and has taught at the school since January 2016, according to his LinkedIn page.

Authorities are searching for suspects in both cases.

Authorities in Providence released video and still images from those videos of the shooting suspect, who can be seen wearing a dark jacket, mask and hat as he walked around campus hours before the shooting. Authorities ask for the public’s help, with the FBI setting up a dedicated tip webpage at FBI.gov/brownuniversityshooting. Tipsters can contact the FBI by phone at 1-800-CALL-FBI or the Providence Police Department at (401) 272-3121.

