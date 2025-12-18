Christmas Bureau shoppers find treasures in the toy room – and a surprisingly lovable Grinch

By Nina Culver For The Spokesman-Review

If you’d like us to send you a receipt for your donation, make sure to include your mailing address in PayPal’s comment box. If you’d like a receipt via email, just include a valid email address. In either case, we won’t share your information with anyone or use it for any other reason. And feel free to use the comment box to tell us anything you’d like.

Online: Visit www.christmasbureauspokane.org and click the Donate button. Donations must be made by Dec. 26 to allow time for processing.

In person: Bring your donation to the lobby of The Spokesman-Review at 999 W. Riverside Ave. by Dec. 29. Please mark prominently, CHRISTMAS FUND. If you would like a receipt sent to you, include your mailing address or email address.

By mail: Checks may be mailed to The Spokesman-Review Christmas Fund, P.O. Box 516, Spokane, WA 99210. Donations must be received by Dec. 29.

For children (age 17 and younger), bring a document from a school, day care center or social service agency verifying each child’s name and date of birth. An insurance card or WA Apple Health Statement is acceptable. Birth certificates may only be used to verify date of birth.

ID requirements: Each adult and child who receives holiday support from the Christmas Bureau must meet identification requirements. Income is not verified.

After seven years of coming to the Christmas Bureau, Debbie Fischetti knows that she is in for a scavenger hunt. She never knows what she will find for her four grandchildren, whom she is raising, but she knows she will find something that fits their interests.

“This is the hard part,” she said as she stepped into the toy room. “It’s fun, but it’s hard. I go and I look and I see what my grandchildren will enjoy.”

Her grandchildren, two girls and two boys, range in age from 7 to 15. She has been raising them for the past seven years at the behest of Child Protective Services. She is grateful that the Christmas Bureau has been there to help her make their Christmases special, particularly now that she is retired.

“I love this place,” she said. “I’ve been coming here for them ever since I got them. The staff is very kind and caring.” The process is easy.”

The Christmas Bureau is a joint effort by Catholic Charities, Volunteers of America and The Spokesman-Review to provide grocery store vouchers to families in need, as well as a toy and a book for each child.

One of Fischetti’s favorite parts of visiting the Christmas Bureau, oddly enough, is waiting in line. She usually arrives about two hours before the door opens with a blanket, a chair and handwarmers. She knows she will be waiting in whatever weather awaits – cold, wind, or snow. But she enjoys chatting with the people she meets in line and hearing their stories.

“I get to meet all kinds of people,” she said.

The Grinch made a special appearance at the Christmas Bureau on Wednesday, greeting families as they waited in line or moved through the toy room. Two-year-old Amir Norisada was absolutely delighted to meet the Grinch, smiling up at the costumed character bending over him as he sat in a stroller.

His mother, Celia Norisada, smiled as she watched their interaction.

“Sometimes when we watched one of the movies he was scared of the Grinch,” she said. “But here, he’s not.”

The Grinch’s visit also helped distract the toddler from opening the roller skates his mother had picked out for him, which he was in no mood to wait until Christmas Day to receive.

“He’s been asking for roller skates,” she said.

Norisada remembers coming to the Christmas Bureau as a child with her mother and said she has come with her three children a few times. She said she is not sure how she would have been able to provide presents to her children this year without the Christmas Bureau.

“It helps a lot,” she said.

The final day of the Christmas Bureau is Thursday. Those still in need of assistance for Christmas can stop by the Spokane County Fair and Expo Center between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. Thursday.

Donations

People near and far continue to support the Christmas Bureau, with new donations of $29,729 bringing the year-to-date fundraising total to $439,203.41. The goal is to collect $600,000 to pay for the grocery store vouchers, toys and books being handed out at the Spokane County Fair and Expo Center this week.

The Seattle-Sonoran Foundation, of Seattle, donated $10,000. “The Seattle-Sonoran is pleased to be able to support the wonderful work of the Spokesman-Review’s Christmas Fund this year,” wrote President Thomas Phillips.

The Justus Bag Company, of Spokane Valley, donated $5,000. “It seems every year the need becomes greater and the loss of loved ones becomes even harder,” wrote Darin Justus. “If we really dig deep into our heart of hearts, those that we have lost would want us to keep going, keep living and help those around us that need help. We find joy and purpose in helping and giving.

“It is our honor to give $5,000 to the Spokesman-Review Christmas Fund in honor of Roland “Curly” Justus, Dorothy Justus and Lea Justus.”

John Baumhofer, of Spokane, donated $3,000. “In memory of loved ones no longer with us, I am happy to continue my support of the SR Xmas Bureau, with a heartfelt thank you to all of the agencies, organizations, staff, volunteers and supporters that make this annual effort a success,” he wrote. “My hope is that this expression of the holiday spirit, of community, of giving, of caring and of compassion will spread to become a worldwide accomplishment throughout the entire year – for all of us.”

An anonymous Valleyford donor sent $1,000, writing, “Thank you to all the volunteers who donate their time to make this huge undertaking possible every year. Merry Christmas to all!” The Charlie and Kathy Watson Family Fund at the Innovia Foundation gave $1,000. Teresa Landa also gave $1,000, “in honor of Jay and Kay Walter.”

Irma Cleveland, of Spokane, donated $1,000. “Merry Christmas from the extended family of Ben Cleveland, a pioneer of Spokane prior to the 1900’s,” she wrote. “Best wishes from all the grands and greats.”

Megan and Matthew Steinhilber, of Spokane, donated $600. Their daughter Rebecca, age 8, donated $10, and their son Paul, age 5, donated $5.

Richard and Carol Hawley, of Spokane, gave $500. Marguerite and Kenneth Gibson, of Spokane, also contributed $500. Marvin Wolff, of Spokane, sent $500 “in loving memory of Dean Wolff.” Linda Wood, of Colbert, donated $500 as well.

Bonnie Downie, of Spokane Valley, sent $400 “in loving memory of my husband Jerry and our sons Kevin and Jody Downie. A big thank you to all that make this Christmas fund possible.”

Gail and Doug Daehlin, of Spokane, donated $384. “We are so pleased to share this with this amazing organization,” they wrote.

Zoe Stauffer, of Spokane, donated $300 in memory of John Harrison. Donald and Karen Malasani, of Cheney, gave $300. An anonymous Spokane donor sent $300, writing, “Thank you for providing such a wonderful service to our community. Our annual donation this year is in memory of Jeff Young.”

Lloyd and Joye Gill, of Spokane, gave $255.

Wilbur Yates, of Spokane, gave $250.

Harold and Heidi Clark, of Spokane, donated $200. An anonymous Spokane donor also gave $200. Tom and Gini Burns, of Spokane, gave $200. Jan Busch, of Cheney, sent $200 “in memory of Bob and Mary Busch, who always made sure every Christmas was something from heaven for all of their five children.”

Marilyn Anderson, of Spokane, gave $200. Dolores Rodgers, of Spokane, contributed $200.

Gary and Judy Spangelo, of Cheney, contributed $125.

Leslie and Lois Albert, of Spokane Valley, donated $100. Thomas and Linda Hempel, of Spokane Valley, contributed $100. Lona Bess, of Spokane Valley, gave $100. Tony and Kathleen Roche, of Liberty Lake, contributed $100. Tom and Susan Eastman, of Spokane Valley, sent $100 “in honor of our beautiful grandchildren.”

Sharon Grimmer, of Spokane, gave $100. William and Rita Van Cleve, of Spokane, donated $100. An anonymous Spokane donor sent $100. Michael and Sandra Povich, of Spokane, also contributed $100. Duane and Janece Scheele, of Spokane Valley, sent $100, as did Marcy and Mark Majeski, of Spokane. An anonymous Loon Lake donor sent $100, writing, “Special thanks to all the volunteers.”

Gerry Rose, of Spokane, contributed $100. “Remembering all my family who have passed,” she wrote. “Thank you for all you do for others.” Nadine Schulte, of Spokane Valley, donated $100. “Merry Christmas and thanks for keeping the Christmas Bureau going year after year!” she wrote.

Spencer and Susan Shaw, of Spokane, sent $50. Kathryn Quinn, of Spokane, donated $50. Mike Prager, of Spokane, also gave $50. Laurie Anderson, of Spokane, contributed $50 as well.