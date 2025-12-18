This day in history: Davenport Hotel’s new attractions? Cheap beer and apple grunt

By Jim Kershner The Spokesman-Review

From 1975: Louis D’s, the newly revamped restaurant in the Davenport Hotel, had an enticing offer in its saloon.

“Live entertainment, plus heaping bowls of peanuts-in-the-shell,” according to an ad. “And we’ve brought back the 15-cent beer when you order lunch.”

The main restaurant featured prime rib, steaks, seafood and chicken.

“And like the good old days – your favorite salad is prepared and mixed at table side,” said the ad. “Just the way you want it. A choice of fine vegetables is superbly presented from large platters. And the desserts. Ever try an Apple Grunt? Go ahead. You’ll love it – and be back for more.”

Apple Grunt?

It was a apparently a stewed apple dessert cooked under spoonfuls of biscuit dough.

From 1925: Isadore Edelstein’s lawyer filed motions for a new trial and “arrest of judgment” following his conviction in the Paulsen Building heist.

The motion cited “misconduct of the jury, misconduct of the prosecuting attorney and his deputy, newly discovered evidence” and errors of law. The evidence against Edelstein was mostly circumstantial and the motion charged that the verdict was “contrary to law and evidence.” It said that the facts “do not constitute a crime or misdemeanor.”

Isadore Edelstein’s lawyer filed motions for a new trial to overturn his conviction in the Paulsen Building heist, the Spokane Daily Chronicle reported on Dec. 18, 1925. (Spokesman-Review archives)

In other news, Spokane “dry squad” officers raided “one of the largest beer factories” in town, operating out of a Division Street home.

Officers seized 500 quarts of beer and 10 gallons of wine.