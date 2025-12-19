‘The proof is in the joyful smiles’: Last day of the Christmas Bureau delivers for families

By Nina Culver For The Spokesman-Review

Online: Visit christmasbureauspokane.org and click the “Donate” button. Donations must be made by Dec. 26 to allow time for processing.

In person: Bring your donation to the lobby of The Spokesman-Review at 999 W. Riverside Ave. by Dec. 29. Please mark prominently, CHRISTMAS FUND. If you would like a receipt sent to you, include your mailing address or email address.

By mail: Checks may be mailed to The Spokesman-Review Christmas Fund, P.O. Box 516, Spokane, WA 99210. Donations must be received by Dec. 29.

The line for the Christmas Bureau’s last day was shorter than usual, but people still came in search of toys and books for their children and grandchildren.

The graphic novels and dinosaur books were nearly all gone, and several of the more popular toys were out of stock, but there were still plenty of Barbie cars, Hot Wheels and Thomas the Train engines left for gifts, along with the last of the stuffed animals from the Spokane Chiefs’ Teddy Bear Toss.

Debbie Carlson lined up two hours before the bureau opened. She wanted to make sure she was able to get in and out while her four grandchildren were in school.

Carlson lives with her grandchildren, her daughter and her daughter’s husband. She helps take care of her 9-year-old grandson, who has spina bifida.

“I’m doing this while everyone is working,” she said.

Getting to the Spokane County Fairgrounds was complicated. The family used to have three cars, but one was totaled in an accident. Carlson’s daughter had to drop off her husband at work, then go to work herself in order to leave the second car free for Carlson to use to visit the Christmas Bureau.

“I knew I had to come today or I’d miss out,” she said. “The other days didn’t work, transportation-wise.”

Though both parents work and Carlson is paid to help care for her grandson for 71 hours a month, it’s still difficult to make ends meet.

“It’s still tough,” she said. “There’s four kids and bills. The money just does not stretch.”

Carlson said she’s grateful for the gifts provided by the Christmas Bureau.

“These are nice presents,” she said. “They’re not cheap gifts. I’m so appreciative. It’s great they do this every year. Everybody is so nice and helpful.”

Without the Christmas Bureau, her grandchildren would not have had much of a Christmas, Carlson said.

“It means so much for me,” she said. “To see their faces when they open presents, it just warms my heart.”

Though the supply of toys and books was reduced by the final day, Christmas Bureau Coordinator Heidi Meany said things went smoothly.

“Honestly, I think we’re a finely tuned machine. We have the right people in the right positions. The proof is in the joyful smiles,” she said.

While there might have been occasional logistical or computer issues, Meany said those were just bumps in the road. The volunteers still made sure the recipients had a good experience.

“Things happen, but we roll with it,” she said. “We always go back to our motto. We know clients will long remember not the gifts they receive, but how they were treated.”

Donations

New donations of $7,305 have bumped up the year-to-date total slightly to $446,508.41. The fundraising goal is $600,000, and there’s still time to send in donations.

Rick and Diane Thomas gave $1,000 via PayPal. “Thank you for all you do to make Christmas brighter for our local families in need,” they wrote. “It is an honor to help make the holidays a little brighter in our beloved community!”

Tom and Lonna Power sent $1,000 via PayPal, writing, “Merry Christmas!” The Goddard family also donated $1,000 via PayPal.

J.M. and K.L. Lyons donated $500. An anonymous donor gave $500. Doug Dominey sent $500 via PayPal. Roger and Patricia Flint contributed $500 via PayPal.

“Thanks for everything the Christmas Bureau does to help those in need during the holiday season!” they wrote.

Denise and Steve Myklebust donated $200. Marilee Roloff, of Spokane, gave $200. An anonymous donor also sent $200. Virginia Pounds contributed $200 via PayPal. Mark Fuchs contributed $200 via PayPal “for children’s (in Spokane and the Inland NW region) gifts at Christmas.”

Elizabeth Harker contributed $150 via PayPal. Michael Lemberger gave $150 via PayPal “on behalf of longtime Christmas Bureau volunteer Rose Lemberger.”

Jill and Jerry Skogstad, of Spokane, donated $100. Cindy Johnson gave $100 via PayPal, writing, “You all are beautiful. Merry Christmas!” The following people each gave $100 via PayPal: Eleanor and Matt Andersen, Carol Vanhoff, Colleen Hegney, Julie Weiskopf and Donna Troyer.

Christine Stevens donated $100 via PayPal, writing, “Thank you for making this service to our community possible, and a big thank you to all the volunteers.” The Stocum Family gave $100 via PayPal, writing, “Thank you for what you do to help the community in times of need.”

Thomas Heavey donated $55 via PayPal. Frank Moldenhauer sent $50 via PayPal.