VIsit Spokane announces new board members

Visit Spokane on Friday announced the appointment of its board of directors for the coming year.

The new board members for 2026 are Carly Cortright, chief communications and customer service officer at Spokane Transit Authority; Bobby Enslow, founder of Indaba Coffee Roasters; Dean Feldmeier, general manager of The Spokane Club; Jeremy Tangen, restaurateur and owner of Tangen Hospitality Inc.; and Joon Moog, Riverfront Park executive director.

The new board officers have also been named.

Melissa Green, vice president and area managing director of Davenport Hotels will serve as chair; Jody Sander, director of operations at Sterling Hospitality will serve as past chair; Matt Jensen, director of sales and marketing at DoubleTree by Hilton will serve as treasurer; and Danika Hatcher, director of strategic engagement at Whitworth University, will serve as office at large.

“We are thrilled to welcome our new board members and congratulate Melissa Green on her appointment as Chair,” outgoing Chair Jody Sander said in a news release. “Their combined experience and leadership will continue to propel Spokane’s tourism industry forward.”