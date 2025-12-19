Spokane County

Marriage licenses

Caylan L. Delacerda and Kathryn M. Depriest, both of Nine Mile Falls.

Benjamin D. Kaeding and Gabrielle A. Arnold, both of Spokane.

Valentin S. Alvarado and Shelby A. Dotson, both of Spokane Valley.

Steven L. Howell and Xiao R. Wu, both of Liberty Lake.

David F. Duncan, of Yokosuka, Kanagawa, and Ireland C. O. Keen-Webb, of Spokane.

Christopher B. Williams and Harley R. Wohlferd, both of Medical Lake.

Joram M. Wanjau and Esther Y. Kamuasi, both of Spokane Valley.

David L. Jackson and Amanda L. Drake, both of Spokane.

Dmytro Strilets and Anastasiia Hyrenko, both of Spokane Valley.

Yasir Ahmed and Elsie M. Woollum, both of Spokane.

Joseph J. Stukel and Holly A. Hoagland, both of Spokane.

Anatoliy Y. Topov and Rehina Boycheva, both of Spokane Valley.

In the courts

Superior courts

New suits

Riverwalk Point II LLC v. Deanna Harvey, restitution of premises.

Spokane Neighborhood Action Partners v. Jevon Henderson, restitution of premises.

Spokane Neighborhood Action Partners v. Eichy Eukenio, et al., restitution of premises.

Jon Adams v. Kaycee Wayne, et al., restitution of premises.

Spokane Housing Authority v. Matthew Zaborac, restitution of premises.

Spokane Housing Authority v. Becky Bussing, et al., restitution of premises.

Andy W. Louie, Joshua Cope, restitution of premises.

Rick Walters v. Drake Violette, restitution of premises.

Affinity Property Management LLC v. Troy Meshell, restitution of premises.

Fac Broadway LLC v. Zypher M. Herrera, et al., restitution of premises.

Cedar Springs Estates Phase IV LLC v. Joshua Rosas, restitution of premises.

Iron Bridge QOZB LLC v. Willow Amaris, restitution of premises.

Glencrest Spokane Valley LLC v. Michelle Libbee, et al., restitution of premises.

Cedar Summit Estates Phase II LLC v. Benedick Laeo, et al., restitution of premises.

Jim Cameron, et al. v. James J. Hanley, money claimed owed.

Dale L. Strom v. Kari Nevin, restitution of premises.

Michelle Hall v. Dorothy Pranter, complaint for damages.

John Brinko v. Susan Dymack, complaint for damages.

Marriage dissolutions granted

Bayrak, Lyudmilla and Aleksandr

Maples, Andria R. and Parrish S.

Frank, Cody D. and Milla, Renee K.

Russell, Daaron A. and Preston, Genesis C. E.

Janzen, Carolyn L. and Leslie D.

Jacobs, Verna E. and Mark E.

Duval, Kayla S. and Joseph E.

Reese, Brooke A. and Brown, Cordliss L.

Stevenson, Mariah L. and Dion M.

Laywell, Kari and Eric

Schramm, Lisa and Brumpton, Robert

Miller, Stephanie M. and Dustin W.

Lerch, Kimberly M. and Randy E.

Pleasant, Laramie and Jerome

Branch Schut, Cicily and Schut, Michael

Criminal sentencings

Judge Candie M. Dibble

Hunter S. Little, 32; $7,500 restitution, 22 months in prison, after pleading guilty to rented property theft and first-degree theft and second-degree identity theft.

Breana B. Paaverud, 35; six days in jail, after pleading guilty to second-degree identity theft.

Drake M. McDaniel, 38; 29 days in jail, after pleading guilty to escaping community custody.

Larry R. Stapleton, 63; 180 months in prison, after pleading guilty to third-degree assault, unlawful imprisonment and harassment.

Angie L. Means, 41; $1,305 restitution, three months in jail, after pleading guilty to second-degree retail theft with special circumstances.

Judge Michelle D. Szambelan

Dean H. Sargent, 36; one day in jail, after pleading guilty to criminal mischief.

Judge Marla L. Polin

Quentin G. Sinn, 41; 208 days in jail, after pleading guilty to forging a certificate of title.

Arturo M. Ramirez, 23; 93 months in prison, 36 months of probation, after pleading guilty to first-degree assault.

Casey M. Smith, 32; three months in jail, after pleading guilty to second-degree theft.

Jared M. Gollehon, 43; 42 days in jail, after pleading guilty to eluding a law enforcement vessel.

Delia M. Martinez, 45; two months in jail with credit given for 42 days served, 12 months of probation, after pleading guilty to third-degree assault.

Jeremy R. Scafide, 55; $15 restitution, 24 days in jail with credit given for 24 days served, after pleading guilty to order violation.

Judge Breean L. Beggs

Gavin Bellows, 27; 55 days in jail with credit given for 55 days served, 12 months of probation, after pleading guilty to two counts of harassment.

Federal court

Bankruptcy petitions

Jaelen J. M. Fojas, Spokane; debts of $15,370.

Corey R. and Tiffany K. Shearer, Moses Lake; debts of $168,427.

Diane Upky, Moses Lake; debts of $304,400.

Michelle F. Hubbard, Spokane; debts of $63,157.

English Setter Brewing, Inc., Spokane Valley; debts of $614,547.

Reece W. Carlson, Spokane Valley; debts of $591,333

Devin C. Grimm, Spokane; debts of $89,715.

Paul W., Jr. and Wendy Long, Elk; debts of $168,474.

Steven R. Gollihar, Moses Lake; debts of $99,398.

Kenneth L. Willoughby, Spokane; debts of $103,058.

Tracy L. Simpson, Moses Lake; debts of $266,292.

Rebeka M. L. Wells, Spokane; debts of $74,028.

Anthony P. Ruiz, Kettle Falls; debts of $59,882.

David T. and Paula A. Rosselet, Spokane; debts of $341,004.

Jolene M. Millspaugh, Elk; debts of $21,538.

Teddy D. and Jan F. Workman, Newman Lake; debts of $515,977.

Cori J. Huggins, Pullman; debts of $96,663.

Michael S. and Lorraine J. Whitmire, Cheney; debts of $412,383.

Gregorio and Rosa M. Martinez, Quincy; debts of $182,612.

Anthony R. Mazzone, Chewelah; debts of $451,960.

Tye Meese and Emily Lupo, Spokane; debts of $369,199.

Rhonda J. Lobe, Spokane; debts of $48,979.

Chrystle L. Heider, Liberty Lake; debts of $127,331.

Wage-earner petitions

Ashley N. and Aaron M. Anderson, Spokane; debts not listed.

Camille Andreas, Spokane; debts not listed.

Brian J. Studniski, Moses Lake; debts not listed.

Brett A. Tolon, Moses Lake; debts of $531,713.

Cindy L. and Bryon R. Langworthy, Spokane; debts of $225,263.

Municipal and District courts

Only fines of $500 or more included unless a jail sentence is given.

Judge Aimee N. Maurer

Hymie A. Chavez, 31; $990.50 fine, one day in jail, driving while intoxicated.

Grant A. Dilley, 35; 23 days in jail with credit given for 23 days served, two counts of hit and run of an attended vehicle.

Danny L. Doolittle, 44; 90 days in jail with credit given for 14 days served, 76 days in jail converted to 76 days of electronic home monitoring, reckless driving and driving while intoxicated.

Tilton Edmond, 46; three days in jail, driving while intoxicated.

Devin T. Gregersen, 28; 10 days in jail with credit given for 10 days served, first-degree negligent driving.

Tremain A. Durazo, 27; one day in jail with credit given for one day served, third-degree theft.

Michael A. Fernandez, 30; two days in jail with credit given for one day served, one day in jail converted to 15 days of electronic home monitoring, driving while intoxicated.