Horoscopes 12/20

By Georgia Nicols King Features Syndicate

Happy Birthday for Saturday, Dec. 20, 2025: You are vigorous, practical and progressive. You’re also a leader who has conviction. This year change will bring you increased freedom. Stay flexible. Let go of whatever impedes your growth. Seek out new opportunities and be ready to act on them. Expect to travel and expand your world.

ARIES (March 21-April 19)  With your ruler Mars at the top of your chart for the first time since 2024, your ambition is aroused! You’re up for anything. If committed to an idea, you will give it all you’ve got. However, today news from the media or publishing sources might confuse or depress you. Maybe it’s time for a news fast? Tonight: Make travel plans.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20)  Postpone important discussions about finances, shared property, banking issues and inheritances for another day, because confusion is very likely today. In addition to which negative thinking might be at play as well. Instead, do something different. Get out of your rut. Tonight: You may receive a gift.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20)  Don’t be disappointed if conversations with spouses, partners and close friends are unrealistic and discouraging. Authority figures and situations might block what you want. Keep a low profile and watch from a distance. Tonight: Relations improve.

CANCER (June 21-July 22)  The best way to do deal with this day is to “go along to get along” with partners, spouses and friends. Work-related issues might be challenging, especially when dealing with authority figures. If someone disappoints you (which is entirely likely), just let it go. Don’t make a fuss. Tonight: Sweet desserts appeal.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22)  You enjoy movies, artistic events and fun socializing, which is why today you might be disappointed in how something turns out. Perhaps ask yourself if your expectations were realistic. Romance also might disappoint you. If you have kids, be there for them. Tonight: Be sociable.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)  Because family relations could go south in a New York minute today, your best option is to get out and seek some fun in the entertainment world or at a sports event, or perhaps socialize with someone. Playful activities with kids might be rewarding. Make your own happiness today. Stay lighthearted. Tonight: Entertain.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)  Your energy level is lower today, and it’s easy to feel disappointed by how something turns out. You expected more. Don’t focus on that. Instead, enjoy doing something with your family. Relax at home. A woman’s place is in the house, and in the Senate. Tonight: Be grateful.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)  Avoid important financial decisions and major purchases today. You might need more facts or information. If you’re confused or deceived, you might make a bad purchase and regret it. (Could be anything.) Find someone who will listen to you today, because you need to share your thoughts. Tonight: Buy something pretty.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)  Today it might feel challenging to be positive-minded because duties and responsibilities restrict your options. Authority figures might be demanding. Or perhaps it’s the reality of domestic responsibilities. Life is like a tin of sardines – all of us are looking for the key. Tonight: You’re charming.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)  Many people feel low-energy or despondent today. Be comforted by the fact that with Mars in your sign, you have energy – plus, with the Moon in your sign today, things will tend to go your way. You can test this by asking the universe for a favor. See what happens. Tonight: Solitude.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)  Be forgiving with others if you feel disappointed or diminished in some way. For some reason, these things are happening today, and many times quite unintentionally. Don’t take it personally. Tomorrow is a better day. Tonight: Friendships.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20)  This is not the day to ask authority figures for permission or approval for anything – this includes parents, bosses, VIPs, teachers and the police. Put everything on hold and just skate through today. Tomorrow, things will be easier. Take each day one at a time. It’s always darkest before it gets pitch black. Tonight: Patience.

