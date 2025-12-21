Chiefs QB Gardner Minshew exits loss to Titans with knee injury

Sam Jane and Jesse Newell The Athletic

Kansas City Chiefs backup quarterback Gardner Minshew left the first half of Sunday’s 26-9 loss to the Tennessee Titans with a left knee injury.

The former Washington State star, starting in place of the injured Patrick Mahomes, favored his right leg throughout the game after taking a hard hit on the Chiefs’ opening drive. Trainers examined his left knee before he walked to the locker room with 9:33 remaining in the second quarter, which he did without any assistance.

Third-string quarterback Chris Oladokun replaced Minshew and finished 11-of-16 passing for 111 yards. Oladokun was drafted by the Pittsburgh Steelers in the seventh round of the 2022 NFL Draft. He had thrown one career pass attempt before Sunday. Tight end Noah Gray was the Chiefs’ emergency quarterback had Oladokun also been hurt.

Prior to his injury, Minshew was just 3-of-8 passing for 15 yards. Oladokun completed a 6-yard pass to tight end Travis Kelce on his first drive of the game, leading Kansas City to a field goal to take a 3-2 lead in the second quarter, but K.C. managed just two more field goals the rest of the way.

Titans quarterback Cam Ward, another former WSU standout, had one of his best games of the season completing 21 of 28 attempts for 228 yards and two touchdowns.