ICE moves Maryland mother out of state, as attorneys try to get hearing set

By Josh Davis and Brian Carlton Baltimore Sun

A Salisbury, Md., mother detained by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) last week has been transferred to a Louisiana facility, a move her attorneys say has delayed court proceedings that could determine whether she is eligible for release on bond.

Vanessa Parrazal, 24, was taken into ICE custody Dec. 17 just minutes after dropping off her 5-year-old daughter at Pinehurst Elementary School, according to witnesses. Her legal team said she was initially scheduled for a Tuesday hearing, where attorneys planned to file petitions that could allow an immigration judge to immediately set bail.

That plan changed Sunday, when Parrazal was transferred from Maryland to an ICE facility in Louisiana, according to her attorneys at Portner & Shure.

ICE officials confirmed the arrest to the Baltimore Sun and defended their actions, with a spokesperson describing Parrazal as “a criminal illegal alien from Mexico” with a prior conviction.

Court records show the 4’10 ft., 100 lb. Parazzal was charged with second-degree assault in 2020 when she was 18, a charge later reduced to a misdemeanor, to which she pleaded guilty. Her only other court record is a 2020 traffic citation for driving without a license.

Her friends and neighbors told The Sun last week the assault case stemmed from self-defense against an abusive partner.

An ICE spokesperson said they identified Parazzal during a “targeted immigration enforcement operation” on Dec. 17.

“ICE officers positively identified (Vanessa) Parazzal-Uscanga as she entered her vehicle and attempted to place her under arrest, however Parazzal-Uscanga refused to comply with lawful orders from and actively resisted arrest,” an ICE spokesman told The Sun. “For the safety of the officers and the community, officers legally extracted the criminal alien from the vehicle and placed her under arrest.”

You can watch video of the arrest, filmed by neighbors as it happened, by clicking here.

ICE also accused critics of spreading “lies” in this case, although the spokesman didn’t explain what parts are inaccurate. Instead, he simply said lies related to ICE arrests have contributed to a more than 1,150% increase in assaults on ICE officers nationwide.

Working on her Green Card

Parrazal is married to a U.S. citizen, Aaron Downes. While marriage does not automatically grant legal status, it can provide a pathway to apply for permanent residency. Her attorneys said that process was already underway.

“Vanessa has been in the United States for nearly 20 years,” said Marlena Konopka, managing immigration attorney at Portner & Shure. “She is a young mother, a loving spouse and a cherished community member in Maryland. She made a mistake when she was younger, learned her lesson and took the appropriate steps to rehabilitate. She has had no legal issues since.”

Maryland officials said they’ve been monitoring the situation.

“Governor Moore is aware of the reports out of Salisbury and is deeply troubled by what’s been described,” said Moore’s senior press secretary Ammar Moussa. “Maryland is a state that believes in due process, public safety, and basic human dignity — and we will not normalize a country where parents who are living here, working, paying taxes, and raising kids can be taken into custody in front of their children on the way to school. We will continue working with local partners to support impacted families and keep our communities safe.”

Moussa said that Moore’s office had been in contact with Parazzal’s family.

U.S. Sen. Chris Van Hollen’s office referred the Sun to his previous statement condemning the arrest on Thursday.

“These abusive tactics are absolutely unacceptable,” the statement said.

Parrazal remains in ICE custody in Louisiana as her attorneys seek a path to bring her case back before a judge and secure her release.