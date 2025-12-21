James Ransone, ‘The Wire’ and ‘It 2’ actor, dies at 46

By KiMI Robinson USA Today USA Today

James Ransone, an actor who starred on “The Wire” and “Poker Face” and also appeared in films such as “It Chapter Two” and “Black Phone,” has died. He was 46.

Ransone was found dead on Friday according to the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner’s Office. The investigation found the suspected manner of death was suicide; the medical examiner’s case remains open.

TMZ was first to report the news.

Ransone appeared in nearly 80 films and TV shows, according to IMDb. He played Chester “Ziggy” Sobotka throughout Season 2 of “The Wire,” which aired in 2003.

He also appeared on “CSI: Crime Scene Investigation,” “Law & Order,” “Hawaii Five-0” and, more recently, the Paramount+ show “SEAL Team” and Season 2 of “Poker Face.”

His film credits included 2006’s “Inside Man” and horror movies “It: Chapter Two,” “Black Phone,” “Black Phone 2” and “Sinister” and its 2015 sequel. In the 2019 “It” sequel – which also starred Jessica Chastain, Bill Hader, James McAvoy, Isaiah Mustafa, Jay Ryan and Andy Bean – he portrayed the older version of Jack Dylan Grazer’s character Eddie Kaspbrak.

Speaking on the radio program the “Jim and Sam Show” in 2016 about attacking a man who was sexually assaulting his neighbor in New York City a decade prior, Ransone opened up about being “an ex-heroin addict.”

“(Police) picked him up, I think, a couple hours later, and I had to pick him out of a lineup and then testify against him in court. I don’t know what ended up happening, but that’s the story,” he told the hosts after explaining he’d hit the alleged assailant with a metal pipe. “What is a 115-pound junkie with a pipe actually going to do to you?”

If you or someone you know may be struggling with suicidal thoughts, you can call 988 any time day or night, or chat online. Crisis Text Line also provides free, 24/7, confidential support via text message to people in crisis when they dial 741741.

If you or someone you know needs help battling a substance abuse addiction, contact the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Service Administration’s National Helpline at 1-800-662-HELP (4357).

