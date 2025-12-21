The Christmas Bureau’s secret weapon: The ‘calm, collected’ Navy veteran behind the operation’s massive intake system

By Nina Culver For The Spokesman-Review

For years, Paul Dorning has quietly led the computer intake area at the annual Christmas Bureau, making sure everything goes smoothly as client information is entered into the computer so they can receive a grocery store voucher and a toy and book for each child.

“Not much rattles him,” said fellow volunteer Jay Walter. “He’s calm, collected.”

Dorning, a Navy veteran who worked for the USDA for 26 years before retiring, first showed up at the Christmas Bureau as an ordinary volunteer more than 20 years ago.

“I started because my wife volunteered before me, and my mom before her,” he said.

As the years passed, he began getting more involved and worked his way up to supervisor.

“Pretty soon I was more responsible for things,” he said. “I know just about everybody and how everything works.”

Dorning, who is co-chairman of the Christmas Bureau in addition to being a supervisor, said he has always enjoyed working in the intake area.

“You’re interacting directly with the clients,” he said. “You hear their stories and see their kids. Intake really is kind of special to me. It’s kind of where the action is.”

It’s the joy on the children’s faces that keeps Dorning coming back every year. He particularly likes when he is able to brighten the day of a child who might be upset, tired or cranky after waiting in line. That’s when he reaches into his stash of small stuffed animals under his desk.

“You give them a little stuffie and you get a big smile,” he said. “That just makes my day.”

He has two kids of his own, plus seven grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.

“I’m the original Grinch,” he said. “When I come down here and see the kids and the people, it just makes my Christmas. This is my Christmas.”

Recently, some of his fellow volunteers gifted him with a quilt in recognition of his service.

“It was beautiful,” he said. “It was a real surprise. It was for my military service and my service to the bureau.”

Volunteer Kay Walter is a quilter, and she has participated in the national Quilts of Valor program, which provides quilts to veterans and service members. She said she decided she wanted to make one for someone she knew and thought of Dorning.

“Paul is just delightful to work with,” she said. “He’s just really steady. He doesn’t get excited.”

Dorning, 79, said he intends to continue his volunteer work.

“I have no plans of leaving the Christmas Bureau whatsoever,” he said.

Donations

The number of new donations has dropped considerably for the second day in a row, putting the $600,000 goal in doubt. The Christmas Bureau handed out thousands of grocery store vouchers, toys and books to families in need, and donations ensure that those are paid for. New donations of $9,182 have brought the year-to-date total to $455,690.41 with only days to go before Christmas.

Donations via check, either dropped off at the Spokesman-Review office or received through mail, must be received by Dec. 29. Donations can be made online via PayPal by Dec. 27 to allow time for processing.

Stacy Brunke donated $5,000 via PayPal. “Merry Christmas wishes in loving memory of our parents, whom we miss so much,” she wrote.

Marian Durkin, Michael Howson and Thomas Heflick each donated $500 via PayPal.

Marilyn Sullivan and David Hall each donated $250 via PayPal. Nathan Batson also contributed $250 via PayPal “in honor of our parents and all you do. Merry Christmas.”

Kathleen McLaughlin and Ann Shaw each donated $200 via PayPal. Steve Helmbrecht gave $200 via PayPal.

Michael Brown gave $150 via PayPal, as did Barbara Kogler.

Ralph Walter sent $125 via PayPal in memory of Bruce and Carol Walter.

Jeremy Weaver sent $111 via PayPal “in memory of Dan Weaver, former sports writer at the SR. This was one of his favorites among the innumerable charity organizations he supported.”

Judy Colenso gave $100 via PayPal, writing, “Thank you for making spirits bright for so many families. Merry Christmas!” Heidi and Dave Meany donated $100 via PayPal “in honor of all the dedicated and hardworking volunteers that make the Bureau so special each year.”

The following people each donated $100 via PayPal: Elena Madrid, Mary Duncan, Adrienne Rowe and an anonymous donor.

Gerald Barnett gave $60 via PayPal.

Keith Marsh sent $50 via PayPal. Nancy Cesaro also contributed $50 via PayPal, writing, “Thank you for all you do to make this Christmas season merry and bright. Next year we will volunteer as well.”

Colleen Zimmermann sent $36 via PayPal, “From Winston and Maeve Hogan – from our lemonade stand.”