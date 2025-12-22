Christmas Bureau’s success made possible through help of local business, volunteers

By Nina Culver For The Spokesman-Review

If you’d like us to send you a receipt for your donation, make sure to include your mailing address in PayPal’s comment box. If you’d like a receipt via email, just include a valid email address. In either case, we won’t share your information with anyone or use it for any other reason. And feel free to use the comment box to tell us anything you’d like.

Online: Visit www.christmasbureauspokane.org and click the Donate button. Donations must be made by Saturday to allow time for processing.

In person: Bring your donation to the lobby of The Spokesman-Review at 999 W. Riverside Ave. by Dec. 29. Please mark prominently, CHRISTMAS FUND. If you would like a receipt sent to you, include your mailing address or email address .

By mail: Checks may be mailed to The Spokesman-Review Christmas Fund, P.O. Box 516, Spokane, WA 99210. Donations must be received by Dec. 29.

Hundreds of volunteers are the face of the Christmas Bureau, working directly with families to assist them with what they need to make Christmas brighter for their children. What goes mostly unseen, however, is the work done by local companies that provide the in-kind donations that keep the Bureau humming along every year.

“We simply can’t put on an event of this size without the generosity of our in-kind donors and businesses in the Spokane area,” Christmas Bureau Coordinator Heidi Meany said.

The Christmas Bureau is a joint effort by Catholic Charities, Volunteers of America and The Spokesman-Review to provide families with a grocery store voucher and a toy and a book for each child.

Each business offers a service that would otherwise have to be paid for out of donor dollars, Meany said.

“Our partnerships with these companies stretch our dollars,” she said. “As we get ready to celebrate our 80th anniversary, we hope to increase our partnerships for the 2026 event.”

The first major partner is the Spokane County Fair and Expo Center, which gives the Christmas Bureau a discounted rate while providing full janitorial and maintenance services. Jim Custer Enterprises, headed by Clint and Cheryl Branz, helped set up the event and donated $3,000 toward the final bill at the fairgrounds.

Lilac City Exposition Services provided a 20% discount on their efforts to help set up the event space.

Toys and books purchased throughout the year need a place to be stored, and that’s where DeVries Moving-Packing-Storage came in. They provided a discount on storage space and also provided trucks and personnel to transport the toys and books to the fairgrounds. In addition, ABC Mini Storage provided two large storage units.

Penske Truck Rental of Spokane Valley donated four 16-foot box trucks to haul equipment and supplies to the fairgrounds.

American Onsite Services provided four porta-potties for people to use while they waited in line outside. Earthworks Recycling provided a dumpster for cardboard and recycling services.

Many toys require batteries to operate. Batteries Plus supplied all the batteries for the toys so parents don’t have to worry about buying them to make the toys work on Christmas morning.

Bunzl donated black plastic bags for families to bring toys home in to keep them hidden from prying eyes. Wellpoint provided 5,000 reusable shopping bags to hold books.

The downtown Grocery Outlet donated a carload of snacks for volunteers. They are also an authorized store for the grocery vouchers handed out to families and provided a $3 coupon for families that spend their voucher at Grocery Outlet.

Safeway donated 12 shopping carts for clients to use while they shop for toys, some of which can be large and difficult to carry. They also donated bags of candy for volunteers.

The Arby’s restaurant at 10407 E. Sprague Ave., owned by Dave McGann, fed volunteers a lunch of sandwiches and chicken tenders every day the Christmas Bureau was open.

A full schedule of musicians and singers entertained clients while the Christmas Bureau was open. Hoffman’s Music Co. provided audio equipment for them to use at the event.

An ever -growing number of churches, schools, businesses, book clubs and other groups held pajama drives to collect brand new pairs of pajamas for distribution at the Christmas Bureau. This year those drives netted 5,398 pairs of pajamas, a new record, Meany said.

However, the bureau served 12,693 children this year, which meant that not all children received new pajamas. Organizers have been working hard to collect more pajamas in recent years in an effort to close that gap.

“It’s almost a thousand more and it’s still not enough,” Meany said of the number collected over the 4,373 pairs donated in 2024. “We need more.”

With that in mind, it’s never too early to start planning a pajama drive for next year, Meany said.

Donations

New donations include $37,010 coming in to bring the year-to-date total to $492,700.41. A bit of work is left to do to reach the goal of $600,000.

The Cowles Company, which owns The Spokesman-Review, donated $25,000. “We feel very fortunate to be able to support the community and The Spokesman-Review Christmas Bureau in bringing some joy to thousands of families who really need it,” President William “Stacey” Cowles wrote. “Merry Christmas!”

Michael Flannery and Dean Lynch, of Spokane, donated $3,000. “Thanks to all the volunteers, donors and everyone who helps make this fund drive so successful,” they wrote. “Happy holidays.”

Sara Weaver-Lundberg gave $1,650 via PayPal.

Wandermere Community Services, of Spokane, gave $1,000. “On behalf of the officers, directors and supporters of Wandermere Community Services, we enclose a check for $1,000 for the Spokesman-Review Christmas Fund,” wrote treasurer Mark Hund. “We appreciate all the work that you do for the Spokane community.” An anonymous donor sent $1,000 via PayPal.

Craig and Pauline Soehren, of Spokane, gave $500. Sharon Powell, of Spokane, sent $500. Randy Johnson, of Spokane, contributed $500 “in memory of my wife Judy’s birthday, 12-21. Thank you for what you do for our people in need.”

Charles McElligott and Cajer Nelly each donated $500 via PayPal.

R.C. Roland gave $300 via PayPal.

David and JoAnn Schwartz, of Spokane, sent $200. “Thank you, once again, for the opportunity to help those in need,” they wrote. “Merry Christmas and blessings to each of the volunteers.” An anonymous Spokane donor gave $200 “in memory of longtime Christmas X volunteers Rick and Joan Haynes.”

Mariel Van Noy, of Spokane, donated $200. Blaine Krebs, of Colbert, sent $200. Greg and Heather Gores contributed $200 via PayPal. The Patterson and McLeod families donated $200 via PayPal, writing “For all the wonderful work you do.”

Wayne Wright, of Spokane, sent $150 in memory of his wife Nancy Wright.

Gary and Judy Spangelo, of Cheney, gave $125.

Boyd Plager, of Spokane, donated $100. Karen Raver, of Cheney, sent $100. Jody Leifer, of Spokane, gave $100. Neil Clemons and Peggy Yurik-Clemons, of Spokane, contributed $100. “May this gift bring the joy of Christmas to someone in need,” they wrote. “Thank you for all you do to make this happen.”

An anonymous donor gave $100 “in memory of my parents, former workers.” Laurie Powers donated $100 via PayPal “in memory of my mom, Theresa Powers-Kile.” Robert Cameron and Elizabeth Frazer each gave $100 via PayPal. Robert and Mari Dziekan sent $100 via PayPal, writing “Thank for helping our community.”

Rosemarie Rader, of Spokane Valley, contributed $50. Mary DeValentino, of Nine Mile Falls, gave $50.

Michael Luntz sent $30 via PayPal, as did Amanda Nelson.

Marney Reed, of Spokane, donated $25.