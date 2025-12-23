As Orlando woos overseas visitors, Trump’s social media plan for tourists sparks concerns

By Skyler Swisher Orlando Sentinel

A Walt Disney World vacation could soon come with a new U.S. government mandate for the theme park-loving British and tourists from dozens of other countries: hand over five years of social media history.

For President Donald Trump, the proposed policy is about protecting America’s borders and enhancing security. But the travel industry worries stricter entry rules could deter well-heeled international visitors from destinations like Orlando, one of the world’s top tourism hot spots.

Though Florida is reporting record tourism, Canadian visitation dropped sharply in the wake of Trump’s tariffs and threats to annex the country as the 51st state.

Now some in the travel industry fear the proposed social media mandate, announced this month, could further damage international visitation to the United States.

David Marriott recently visited Orlando from the U.K., calling it a “trip of a lifetime” for his three children. The family spent two weeks experiencing Central Florida’s theme parks and coastline.

Marriott wants to return to the United States, but the social media policy gives him pause. He worries posts criticizing Trump’s handling of the pandemic or the Jan. 6 Capitol riots could lead to travel authorization being denied.

“Watching America under Trump, it feels like you can’t have an opinion different to his,” he said. “So, yes, I would probably keep away from expressing any opinions.”

The idea that visitors should stifle their speech bothers some, and others fear the mandate could spur other countries to impose similar rules for U.S. tourists.

The Trump administration hasn’t detailed exactly how the proposed social media screening would work or what content could disqualify someone from entering the United States.

The proposal, under a 60-day review, would expand the information that must be provided by tourists from visa-waiver countries, mostly in Europe, when completing their Electronic System for Travel Authorization form. The 42 countries on the visa-waiver list cover some of America’s closest allies, including Australia, France, Germany, Israel, Japan and the U.K.

Travelers would need to list social media accounts used within the past five years on their ESTA form, which is needed to visit for up to 90 days. That request previously was voluntary for tourists from countries in the visa-waiver program. The agency also intends to add new data fields, such as email addresses used within the past 10 years, addresses and phone numbers of immediate family members, and biometrics, such as a face or iris scan, fingerprints or DNA.

In online forums frequented by British theme park fans, the proposed changes have been greeted with everything from acceptance to anger. Some have labeled it dystopian, while others have said they see no problem with submitting their social media handles.

Debbie Churchill, who lives in the U.K., has been a regular visitor to Central Florida since the early 1990s. She joked she pities the bot handling the assignment of reviewing the mundane snapshots of her life on Facebook and Instagram.

“I can’t say I’m thrilled by the idea of being required to hand over the keys to my online presence. … I object on the grounds of privacy and security,” Churchill said. “What really bothers me, though, is the potential for stifling free speech.”

But Churchill said not traveling to Florida would be “cutting off one’s proverbial nose,” given her deep affection for the U.S.

Trump has brushed aside criticism that scrutinizing social media could hurt tourism.

“We want safety,” he told reporters. “We want security. We want to make sure we’re not letting the wrong people into our country.”

U.S. Customs and Border Protection did not answer questions from the Orlando Sentinel on what exactly the new policy would entail.

“This is not a final rule, it is simply the first step in starting a discussion to have new policy options to keep the American people safe,” an agency spokesperson said.

The policy is in line with Trump’s Jan. 20th executive order that seeks to protect the United States from “foreign terrorists and other national security and public safety threats,” officials said.

Central Florida U.S. Rep. Darren Soto said Trump’s social media screening wouldn’t make Americans safer but would harm the region’s economy.

“It could cost thousands of Central Florida jobs at a time when local families are already struggling,” said Soto, a Democrat who represents Kissimmee and other areas near Walt Disney World.

The U.S. Travel Association issued a statement that the social media rules could have a “chilling effect” on visitation to the United States.

“If we get this policy wrong, millions of travelers could take their business and the billions of dollars they spend elsewhere, only making America weaker,” the group warned.

A new $250 “visa integrity fee,” which may be refundable, has also sparked concerns from the travel industry. That fee, which has not been implemented, would apply to many travelers requiring tourist visas, including visitors from Brazil, Mexico and Colombia.

International tourists comprised just under 10% of Orlando’s 75 million visitors in 2024, but they make an outsized contribution to the region’s economy, tourism officials say.

“They stay longer, spend more money,” said Casandra Matej, CEO and president of Visit Orlando. “It is very important. When I think of a healthy and a successful travel destination, it is truly a puzzle, and international travel plays a significant role in that.”

About a quarter of Visit Orlando’s marketing budget is targeted toward international markets, including Canada, the U.K., Brazil, Mexico and Colombia.

Canada, the U.K. and Brazil are the biggest source of Orlando’s international visitors.

The state’s most recent estimates for the second quarter of 2025 showed an 11.4% increase in overseas travelers compared with the same period in 2024. Canadian visitation, though, saw a 20% drop.

Arrivals to Central Florida airports through September of this year were down for Canadian travelers but up year-over-year for Brazil, Colombia and the U.K., according to data collected by Visit Orlando.

The research firm Tourism Economics forecasts international visitation to Orlando could dip 5% in 2025, driven by the decline in Canadian travelers, but recover by the end of 2026.

Trump’s tariffs and annexation threats angered many Canadians, the top source of international visitors to Orlando with nearly 1.3 million travelers in 2024. Canada’s weaker dollar also has made travel to the United States more expensive.

Despite the uncertainty of new rules, Matej said she’s optimistic that international visitors will continue coming to Orlando.

“For Orlando and Central Florida, we’ve got a great reputation around the world,” Matej said. “We’ve got trusted brands here that have great reputations. I think we are still set up for success.”