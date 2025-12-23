Braden Huff becomes second Gonzaga player in as many weeks to earn national honor

One week after Gonzaga’s Graham Ike was named an Oscar Robertson National Player of the Week, the U.S. Basketball Writers Association gave the same honor to frontcourt mate Braden Huff.

The junior forward scored 57 points over two games against Campbell and Oregon, registering a career-high 37 points against the Fighting Camels in a 98-70 win on Wednesday before scoring 20 more against the Ducks in Sunday’s 91-82 win at the Moda Center.

As the Zags enter WCC play, beginning Sunday at Pepperdine, Huff is leading the Zags in scoring at 19.1 points per game and 5.3 rebounds. He’s shooting a career-high 66.7% from the field.

Huff, who won West Coast Conference Player of the Week honors a day earlier, finished the week shooting 25 of 24 (73.5%) from the field. He also had 14 rebounds and two blocks in the game.

The Illinois native matched his career high of 26 points in the first half of the Campbell game and set a McCarthey Athletic Center record by making 16 field goals in the 28-point win. Huff also connected on his first 12 shots before missing his first field goal inside the first two minutes of the second half. His 37 points were the most by a Gonzaga player since Julian Strawther had 40 against Portland in 2023.

Joining Huff as Oscar Robertson National Players of the Week were Texas Tech’s Christian Anderson, Tennessee’s Ja’Kobi Gillespie, North Carolina State’s Paul McNeil and Seton Hall’s Stephon Payne.