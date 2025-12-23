Every dollar helps Christmas Bureau provide toys, books and food vouchers

By Nina Culver For The Spokesman-Review

If you’d like us to send you a receipt for your donation, make sure to include your mailing address in PayPal’s comment box. If you’d like a receipt via email, just include a valid email address. In either case, we won’t share your information with anyone or use it for any other reason. And feel free to use the comment box to tell us anything you’d like.

Online: Visit christmasbureauspokane.org and click the Donate button. Donations must be made by Dec. 27 to allow time for processing.

In person: Bring your donation to the lobby of The Spokesman-Review at 999 W. Riverside Ave. by Dec. 29. Please mark prominently, CHRISTMAS FUND. If you would like a receipt sent to you, include your mailing address or email address.

By mail: Checks may be mailed to The Spokesman-Review Christmas Fund, P.O. Box 516, Spokane, WA 99210. Donations must be received by Dec. 29.

The Christmas Bureau depends on the generosity of donors near and far to pay for the grocery store vouchers, toys and books distributed at the Spokane County Fair and Expo Center every December. The 79-year-old tradition has always been supported by the community both in terms of money and by volunteers giving their time.

Every year The Spokesman-Review collects money starting the day after Thanksgiving for the project. This year Thanksgiving happened late in November, leaving less time until Christmas. As Christmas Day approaches, there is still more to be done to reach this year’s goal of $600,000.

The annual fundraising goal hasn’t been met since it was raised to $600,000 four years ago, though last year’s effort came close with a final total of $582,417.86. This year, however, the volunteer-run organization said it’s more important than ever to try to meet the goal as prices for most everything have continued to increase.

Book buyers had to pay more than double for the board books designed for infants this year. Toy buyers rushed to buy early in the year to avoid tariffs, but that meant that they had to pay extra to keep all the toys in storage nearly the entire year. Even without tariffs, toys that used to be affordable were no longer in the Christmas Bureau’s budget this year.

The Christmas Bureau receives a big boost every year from large corporate donors and families who donate thousands of dollars.

But the Christmas Bureau relies equally on the small donors as well, including retirees on a fixed income who might send anywhere from $5 to $100 dollars. This year two donors who sent small donations wrote a note indicating they wished they could send more. Also donating this year were children giving from their allowance and proceeds from their summer lemonade stand.

Truly, donations of every size are appreciated and necessary to fund the Christmas Bureau. Each one plays an important role. A donation of $30 is enough to pay for a family’s grocery store voucher or for a new toy.

As anticipated, the need for assistance was higher this year as families struggle with higher prices. The Bureau helped 9,636 households this year, up from the 8,576 helped in 2024. That includes 3,768 households without children who applied for grocery store vouchers online in October.

But there is still time for the Spokane community to tap into the generosity it is known for and make the goal. Checks either mailed or dropped off will be accepted through Dec. 29 and online donations should be submitted by Dec. 27 to allow time for processing. The final total collected will be reported in a story on New Year’s Day.

Donations

New donations of $23,430 have brought the year-to-date total to $516,130.41.

An anonymous Spokane donor gave $20,000, writing “Happy holidays and thank you to all the volunteers.”

Peter and Mary Jane Thompson, of Spokane, sent $500. William and Teresa Beck, of Otis Orchards, contributed $500.

Neal and Joann Skaufel donated $425. “A big thank you to the Spokesman-Review and the many volunteers who helped fill the great need in our community this year,” they wrote.

Darwin Page, of Spokane, donated $300.

An anonymous Spokane Valley donor gave $250.

An anonymous donor sent $205.

The Assistants, of Spokane, gave $200. Janet and Raymond Oligher, of Spokane, sent $200.

Janet “Pinki” Culbertson, of Spokane, donated $150 “in memory of my father, Don E. Culbertson, who encouraged me to volunteer at the Christmas Bureau 20+ years ago. In addition, my donation is in honor of my fellow volunteers, both past and present, my amazing woodworkers for your trucks, cars, baby dolls with cribs, tool sets and all manner of toys as well as everyone who supports our Christmas Bureau.

“No gift is too small and all gifts are very much appreciated. Please help us help the children have a joyous holiday season.”

Maxine Breshears, of Spokane, donated $100, as did an anonymous Spokane donor. David and Eva McChesney, of Spokane, sent $100. An anonymous Spokane donor contributed $100, writing “Thank you for all the work helping the less fortunate! That’s the mark of a great city!”

Pam Medley and Randy Ulberg, of Spokane, gave $100 “in memory of our beloved Vader.”

An anonymous Spokane donor contributed $75.

Gary and Jan Huguenin, of Spokane, gave $50. “Thanks to all of the volunteers who make this Christmas Bureau happen,” they wrote. An anonymous Spokane donor sent $50.

Michael Aleman, of Spokane, gave $25.