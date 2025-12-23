Last-second jumper burns Idaho in loss to Cal State Bakersfield 64-63

From staff reports

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. – Idaho needed one defensive stop to win.

Brody Rowbury had given the Vandals the lead with 15 seconds to play, 63-62.

On their final possession of the game, Roadrunners guard CJ Hardy drove to his right but as Idaho’s defense collapsed, he found Ronald Jessamy open near the free throw line. Jessamy’s shot bounced off the front rim and through the goal to turn back Idaho, 64-63.

Rowbury led the Vandals (8-5) with 20 points. Hardy matched Rowbury with his own 20 points to lead CSU Bakersfield (6-8).

Idaho opens Big Sky Conference play on Jan. 3 against visiting Eastern Washington for Don Monson Legacy Night.