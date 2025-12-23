Lawmaker sues to stop Trump from adding name to Kennedy Center

By Leo Sands and Kelsey Ables washington post

A Democratic congresswoman sued the Kennedy Center’s board of trustees Monday to stop it from adding the president’s name to the institution, arguing that only Congress has the power to do so.

In a lawsuit filed in the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia, Rep. Joyce Beatty (D-Ohio), an ex officio member of the Kennedy Center’s board, claimed that a vote by the board last week to rename the institution “The Donald J. Trump and The John F. Kennedy Memorial Center for the Performing Arts” exceeded its statutory authority and requested that a judge declare it to be void. Beatty had called into the meeting but was muted when she tried to speak out about the name change, the lawsuit says. The Washington Post reported on the incident last week.

“Because Congress named the center by statute, changing the Kennedy Center’s name requires an act of Congress,” the lawsuit says, adding that “Congress intended the Center to be a living memorial to President Kennedy - and a crown jewel of the arts for all Americans, irrespective of party.”

Roma Daravi, vice president of public relations at the center, in a statement to The Post, defended the renaming, saying the “bipartisan Trump Kennedy Center is here for generations to come.”

Daravi said the “entire board was invited” to attend the board meeting in person “and the privilege of listening in on the meeting was granted to all members, even those without a vote, such as ex-officio member Joyce Beatty.”

Thursday’s vote by the Kennedy Center’s board to add Trump’s name to the institution - which has sparked concern among legal experts - marked the most overt effort to date by the president and his allies to remold the storied performing arts center in his image. In February, Trump purged members of the board not appointed by him, installed loyalists and became its new chair. Earlier this month, he became the first president to host its annual honors event. Ticket sales have plummeted since Trump took over, a Post analysis found.

Attaching a sitting president’s name breaks with conventions for U.S. presidential memorials. (“The Kennedy Memorial is not impacted at all,” Daravi said.)

The lawsuit, which was filed by Democracy Defenders Action and the Washington Litigation Group on behalf of Beatty, requested that a judge order all physical and digital branding changes to be reversed. Trump had acted surprised about the change, but his name was added to the center’s website and the exterior of the building within 24 hours.

For months leading up to the vote, the president had repeatedly joked about the “Trump-Kennedy Center,” including at the Kennedy Center Honors.

Beatty, who is an ex officio member of the center’s board, said in the suit that she had attended the board meeting virtually and had been unmuted previously, but that when she identified herself and raised concerns about the renaming, she was muted and received a written message that “she would not be unmuted, and therefore she could not participate in the meeting.”

The court filing called it a “transparent effort” to prevent disagreement and said the proceedings were “mere window dressing for a predetermined decision.”

In 1964, the year after Kennedy was assassinated, Congress passed a statute designating the capital’s National Cultural Center as “the sole national monument to his memory within the city of Washington and its environs” and naming it the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts. Congress later amended the law to say that “no additional memorials or plaques in the nature of memorials shall be designated or installed in the public areas” of the venue.

Rep. Bob Onder (R-Missouri) in July introduced a bill to name the center after Trump. Congressional Democrats said they would introduce legislation to remove Trump’s name.

In a series of posts on X, the center’s president, Richard Grenell, defended the name change as a reflection of its role as a “bipartisan space.” On Friday, he claimed the memorial to Kennedy was not affected by the board’s action and “therefore the Board is allowed to change the name.”

In an email to The Post last week, Roger Colinvaux, a law professor at Catholic University, said the law clearly states that the building’s name is the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts. “Under the statute, the board that voted to change the name not only does not have the authority, but that each member by so voting violated their duty,” he said.

On Tuesday, the center’s website prominently referred to itself as the “Trump Kennedy Center,” but in other sections it continued to use the name “the Kennedy Center.”

Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. is an ex officio member of the center’s board. Other members of the Kennedy family reacted with dismay to last week’s vote. “Some things leave you speechless,” Maria Shriver, a niece of John F. Kennedy, said on X. “It can no sooner be renamed than can someone rename the Lincoln Memorial,” said Joe Kennedy, the former Democratic congressman from Massachusetts whose great-uncle the building was named for.