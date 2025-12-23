More potentially radioactive shrimp recalled in 17 states. See list.

By Mary Walrath-Holdridge and Michelle Del Rey USA TODAY

The Food and Drug Administration has issued an expanded warning about more frozen shrimp sold at retailers like Price Chopper, Albertsons and Safeway for possible radioactive chemical contamination.

The FDA initiated the first recall in an Aug. 19 notice, announcing certain raw frozen shrimp products processed by Indonesian company PT. Bahari Makmur Sejati (doing business as BMS Foods) had tested positive for Cesium-137, also known as Cs-137. A handful of manufacturers sold these products under different brand names to retailers nationwide.

The FDA published an expanded recall notice on its website on Dec. 19, one of 12 notices that have been issued in the growing recall.

This time, Washington-based company Direct Source said it’s recalling approximately 83,800 bags of the product, which had been imported from Indonesia and sold under the Market 32 and Waterfront Bistro brands.

Here’s what to know about the latest warnings.

Which shrimp products have been added to the latest recall?





Direct Source Seafood LLC has added products to the running recall list as of Dec. 19. The following shrimp products, which may be branded as Market 32 and Waterfront Bistro, were added to the list:

1-lb bag Market 32 frozen raw shrimp. UPC 041735013583; Best-by dates 04/22-2027 through 4/27/2027. Sold at Price Chopper stores after July 11, 2025.

2-pound bags of Waterfront Bistro frozen raw shrimp. UPC 02113013224-9; Best-by dates “04/25/2027” and “04/26/2027.” Sold at Jewel-Osco, Albertsons, Safeway, Lucky and Supermarket stores on or after June 30, 2025.

No illnesses have been reported to date.

Where were newly recalled shrimp sold?





Market 32-branded shrimp were sold at Price Chopper stores in Connecticut, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, New York, Pennsylvania, and Vermont.

Waterfront Bistro-branded shrimp were sold at Jewel-Osco, Albertsons, Safeway, Lucky and Supermarket stores in Colorado, Iowa, Idaho, Illinois, Indiana, Montana, North Dakota, Nevada, Oregon, Utah and Wyoming.

What is Cesium-137 (Cs-137) and why is it regulated?

Cs-137 is a radioisotope of cesium, meaning it is a chemical element that emits radiation as it breaks down. It is man-made and is produced by nuclear fission, according to the FDA. In the United States, it is used in medical devices and measurement gauges.

Because it is widespread around the globe, trace amounts can be found in the environment, including soil, food and air, the FDA said. Agencies, including the FDA and U.S. Customs & Border Protection, test for, monitor and regulate the presence of the substance due to the risks associated with long-term exposure.

The FDA said low-level radiation exposure over time can lead to serious health complications. Exposure to Cs-137 alone can cause burns, acute radiation sickness, cancer and death. Due to the risks, governing agencies restrict potential exposure to lessen the possibility of these long-term impacts.

PT. Bahari Makmur Sejati has been placed on an import alert, which prevents any of their food products from entering the United States until the company resolves any conditions that could have caused the exposure.

What to do if you have recalled shrimp

If you have a package of the recalled shrimp at home, throw it out and do not eat or serve it, according to the FDA. Distributors and retailers should dispose of the product, not sell or serve it.

Those who ⁠fear they may have been exposed to elevated levels of cesium should contact their medical provider. To file a complaint or report an adverse reaction, consumers can visit the FDA’s Industry and Consumer Assistance portal.