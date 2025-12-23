Spokane County

Marriage licenses

Aleksander A. Karkhanin and Violet V. Khandagle, both of Spokane.

Jacob B. Stratford and Emily M. Morford, both of Spokane.

Evan J. Hammond and Virginia E. Orth, both of Spokane.

Robert J. Auer and Deidra L. Dunbar, both of Spokane Valley.

Jorge R. Pasols and Megan R. Adams, both of Spokane Valley.

Sara E. Wagoner and Bethany C. Barber, both of Spokane.

Randall R. Roberts, of Coeur d’Alene, and Brandi A. Pitchlynn, of Spokane Valley.

Connor A. Liebert and Jessica C. Huffman, both of Des Moines.

Pedro V. Santos, of La Paz, Baja Calif. Sur, and Erin C. Bass, of Coeur d’Alene.

Imran K. P. Mohammad and Yalda Shirzai, both of Spokane.

Mykola Stoliarov and Inna Miroshnichenko, both of Spokane.

Nader Ibrahim, of Spokane Valley, and Krysta D. Prater, of Airway Heights.

Royce C. Hendrickson and Michaela D. Johnson, both of Spokane.

Samuil Yashchenko, of Spokane, and Diane V. Gouskova, of Cheney.

Mathias B. Sanders and Khwanvalee Poolchai, both of Spokane.

Justis Vantyler and Ennessa I. Gorkovchenko, both of Spokane.

In the courts

Superior courts

New suits

Cowa Pinehurst Preservation LLC v. Danniela Madrigal, et al., restitution of premises.

Liberty Lake 297 DE LLC v. Nina Dashkovskaya, restitution of premises.

Cowa Pinehurst Preservation LLC v. Dakota Robinette, restitution of premises.

Invest SP3 LLC v. Ian Almbert, et al., restitution of premises.

William Howard, et al. v. HSBC Finance Corporation, seeking quiet title.

Homeriver Wash. LLC v. Tyler Carr, et al., restitution of premises.

Michaels Management Affordable LLC v. Melissa Hoppe, restitution of premises.

Saiz Real Estate LLC v. William Russell, restitution of premises.

Troy Sorenson, et al. v. Heidi Hambly, restitution of premises.

Steven Groth, et al. v. Nicholas Ehli, et al., property damages.

Adele Christop Hruby v. Patrick Jolin, restitution of premises.

Brenda Nicholas v. Buggaboo Investments LLC, complaint.

Ethan Churchill v. Russell Schreiner and C & R Trucking Enterprises LLC, complaint.

Deerika L. Fonfara-Cooper v. Community Health Association of Spokane, complaint for damages.

Marriage dissolutions granted

Williams, Victoria A. and Sean A.

Duke, Bradley W. and Sarah R.

Denney, Jaimie L. and Nicholas S.

Cook, Jo L. and Gerald R.

Pace-Fedderson, Samantha J. M. and Fedderson, Andrew J.

Hinton, Janice L. and Larry D.

Heskett, Jacob R. and Krauss, Breanna M.

Beauregard, Chandra M. and Kevin A.

Winslow, Crystal M. and Daniel W.

Dills, Savannah and Kirkpatrick, Sean

Leat, Chad T. and Bryant, Vickie L.

Hood, Lacy N. and Brian E. S.

Criminal sentencings

Judge Charnelle M. Bjelkengren

Lisa A. Boitano, 39; one day in jail with credit given for one day served, after being found guilty of third-degree theft.

Judge Michelle D. Szambelan

Eric D. Gray, 30; nine months in jail, 36 months of probation, after pleading guilty to communicating with a minor for immoral purposes.

Eric A. Janson, 36; 44 days in jail with credit given for 44 days served, after pleading guilty to criminal mischief and failure to remain at the scene of an accident.

Latrell J. Stone-Koss, 18; $30.60 restitution, three months in jail, after pleading guilty to second-degree unlawful possession of a firearm and two counts of order violation.

Skylar M. Camantigue, 34; one day in jail with credit given for one day served, after being found guilty of first-degree criminal trespassing.

Joshua D. McCord, 38; 13 days in jail with credit given for 13 days served, after pleading guilty to third-degree retail theft with special circumstances.

Municipal and District courts

Only fines of $500 or more included unless a jail sentence is given.

Judge Richard M. Leland

Barrett M. Miller, 31; $500 fine, one day in jail with credit given for one day served, 12 months of probation, driving while intoxicated amended to reckless driving.

Karrin R. Waters, 44; $250 fine, 24 months of probation, driving while intoxicated amended to reckless driving.

Kenneth M. J. Ray, 38; nine days in jail with credit given for nine days served, third-degree theft.

Deng A. Adiang, 33; 45 days in jail, vehicular interference.

Gabbryel H. Andrade, 46; 22 days in jail, use of a counterfeit substance.

Douglas R. Arnett, 47; seven days in jail, second-degree driving with a suspended license.

Izeah L. Barth, 19; one day in jail, reckless driving.

Isaac E. J. Bennett, 26; 24 days in jail, second-degree criminal trespassing and lying on designated sidewalk zone.

Aquil D. Berry, 31; 13 days in jail, third-degree malicious mischief and second-degree criminal trespassing.

Nathan A. Braas, 29; 31 days in jail, possession of a controlled substance and making a false statement to a public servant.

James R. Brock, 47; seven days in jail, third-degree driving with a suspended license and failing to obey a police officer.

Richard J. Cobos, 32; 13 days in jail, second-degree criminal trespassing.

Ryan L. Collins, 42; 18 days in jail, first-degree criminal trespassing and second-degree criminal trespassing.

Scott C. Davis, 33; 20 days in jail, two counts of possession of a controlled substance and third-degree theft.

Taylor K. Depee, 29; 14 days in jail, first-degree criminal trespassing and third-degree possession of stolen property.

Stephanie L. Ehlert, 56; one day in jail, third-degree theft.

Judge Mary C. Logan

Angelique M. Harlan, 50; three days in jail, third-degree theft.

Cody J. James, 27; 21 days in jail, use of a controlled substance in public.

Marcus W. Lee, 28; 12 days in jail, possession of a controlled substance, making a false statement to a public servant and obstruction of a law enforcement officer.

Masaki Lorak, 36; one day in jail, reckless endangerment.

Jackie L. Malong, 28; 28 days in jail, third-degree theft.

Jeremy T. McSpadden, 53; 16 days in jail, fourth-degree assault.

Chrystal M. Moses, 43; 20 days in jail, making a false statement to a public servant.

Dustin L. Noble, 30; 15 days in jail, making a false statement to a public servant.

Judge Gloria Ochoa-Bruck

Stephanie A. Polley, 46; 40 days in jail, protection order violation.

Bruce J. Rhimer, 62; 30 days in jail, driving while intoxicated.

Chaiya S. Rodin, 25; 46 days in jail, third-degree theft.

Casey M. Smith, 32; 90 days in jail, third-degree theft.

Michael W. Spottedblanket, 38; 25 days in jail, vehicular interference.

Sandra R. Stanfield, 26; 30 days in jail, third-degree theft.

Anthony P. Staples, 30; 30 days in jail, making a false statement to a public servant and possession of a controlled substance.

Shane M. Thompson, 46; two days in jail, driving while intoxicated.

Travis C. Wallace, 28; two days in jail, third-degree theft.

Aryan D. Wiegand-Hixson, 31; 60 days in jail, third-degree theft.