A ‘million’ new Epstein docs found, DOJ may miss deadline by weeks

By Davis Winkie USA Today

President Donald Trump’s administration, which failed to meet a deadline to release records related to alleged sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein, announced Wednesday that the process may take “a few more weeks” after prosecutors found more than a million additional documents.

The Justice Department, via its official X account, said that New York-based federal prosecutors and the FBI “have uncovered over a million more documents potentially related to the Jeffrey Epstein case.” The statement did not specify when those documents were discovered.

The department, led by Attorney General Pam Bondi, said that despite having lawyers “working around the clock” to remove information that could jeopardize victims and accusers’ privacy, the release “may take a few more weeks.”

The administration began releasing files related to criminal investigations of Epstein, the late American financier who was friends with Trump in the 1990s and early 2000s, to comply with a law passed by Congress last month.

Trump, former President Bill Clinton and numerous other VIPs have appeared in material including documents, photos and emails released by the Justice Department and the House Oversight Committee. None has been accused by authorities of any wrongdoing in their association with Jeffrey Epstein.

Republicans and Democrats in Congress passed the disclosure law over Trump’s vehement objections, requiring that all documents be released by December 19 while allowing partial redactions to protect victims.

Releases so far have contained extensive redactions, which has angered some Republicans and done little to defuse a scandal threatening the party ahead of the 2026 midterm elections.

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., blasted the delay on social media.

“A Christmas Eve news dump of ‘a million more files’ only proves what we already know: Trump is engaged in a massive coverup,” Schumer said. “The question Americans deserve answered is simple: WHAT are they hiding–and WHY? Justice delayed is justice denied. Release the files. Follow the law.”