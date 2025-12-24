Women’s notebook: West Coast Conference has handful of contenders for league championship

By Greg Lee The Spokesman-Review

What do we know about West Coast Conference women’s basketball teams after nonconference games?

Truth is not much more than most knew in late October when teams were preparing for their season openers.

Ready or not, though, WCC play begins a 10-week season Sunday.

The coaches put out their preseason poll, but no team has stepped up and declared it is the team to beat.

There are a handful of contenders. Oregon State got the preseason nod. The Beavers received nine of 12 first-place votes (coaches couldn’t vote for their teams). Gonzaga, which shared the regular-season championship with Portland last year, was tabbed second, receiving the other three first-place votes.

To be fair, coaches had little substance in which to base their preseason rankings. Most teams had significant turnover.

Nonconference results would suggest that some of the predictions are off. Here are the records through nonconference play: Oregon State (8-5), Gonzaga (8-5), WSU (1-12), Portland (6-6), Santa Clara (10-3), San Francisco (7-4), Saint Mary’s (9-4), Pacific (5-6), LMU (5-6), Pepperdine (9-3), San Diego (6-7) and Seattle (4-7).

The champion is likely to come from this group – Gonzaga, OSU, Santa Clara, San Francisco, Saint Mary’s or Portland.

Noteworthy

At first glance, coaches picking WSU third was largely a guess. WSU lost six players to the transfer portal, including two starters.

In the Cougars’ defense, they’ve played a challenging schedule and haven’t been at full strength yet.

• Pepperdine, in its second season under former Lake City High and Montana standout Katie (Baker) Faulkner, is off to its best start in 45 years. The Wave had to replace all 11 players from a year ago.

• Santa Clara has gotten the attention of followers nationally. The Broncos have been projected to win the WCC’s automatic berth to the NCAA Tournament. Their 10 wins have all been by double digits.

• Portland, which went into WCC play a year ago undefeated, has replaced five starters off a team that finished with a school-best 31-5.

• The nine nonconference wins by Saint Mary’s is the most since 2013.

• OSU was picked to win before it lost a returning starter for the season to a knee injury. The Beavers were tabbed based on winning the WCC Tournament last winter.

“It puts a large target on our back, for sure,” OSU coach Scott Ruek said. “You’re going to get everybody’s best shot. … That’s a great challenge and I welcome that.”

• The addition of Seattle to the league forced the WCC to go to an unbalanced schedule. Each team plays seven teams twice and four teams once (two at home, two on the road) for 18.

Gonzaga and OSU have the same four single games against LMU, Pepperdine, Saint Mary’s and Seattle.

• Gonzaga, OSU and WSU move on to the rebuilt Pac-12 next year.

• Gonzaga has won 18 of the last 21 league titles and nine of 11 under 12th-year coach Lisa Fortier. The Zags are seeking a fourth straight title this season.

So history says Gonzaga will finish near or at the top of the WCC heap.

• Six teams the Zags have played – North Dakota State, South Dakota State, Stanford, Indiana, Colorado State and Arizona State – are projected to make the NCAA Tournament by ESPN’s Charlie Creme. Gonzaga went 1-5 against those teams, beating North Dakota State and losing by an average of 6.4 points including a two-point setback to Arizona State.

For the Zags. a difficult nonconference schedule has to count for something, right? They begin league having won five of their last six.

“It’s kind of a funky year with an unbalanced schedule,” Fortier said. “Really, every game is more important than ever before.”

Had Gonzaga taken better care of the ball, it might have a couple more wins. The Zags have been in all their games well into the fourth quarter.

Gonzaga’s starting lineup is an interesting mix, not all of it home grown. The Zags returned one starter in sophomore guard Allie Turner, the WCC’s Freshman of the Year last season. Redshirt freshman forward Lauren Whittaker has played older than her age, and lone senior Ines Bettencourt, who shares point duties with Turner, started half the season a year ago. Manning the other two spots are junior transfers Zeryhia Aokuso (guard), the 2023-24 WCC Freshman of the Year at Saint Mary’s, and Taylor Smith (forward), both of whom were two-year starters previously.

Turner and Aokuso were preseason All-WCC picks.

Fortier has said often the past two months that her team has all the pieces it needs to reach its potential.

So after a trying nonconference schedule Gonzaga must believe things will lighten up in WCC play. Not exactly.

“The emphasis going into WCC is it just keeps getting harder because now these teams know you pretty well,” Fortier said. “These (nonconference) teams know that we’re Gonzaga, but the teams in the conference don’t like us. So there’s always that piece. A different level of something at stake.”

Fortier is looking forward to WCC play.

“Our emphasis will be consistency, competitive stamina which plays into consistency, continuing to improve as a team in all areas,” Fortier said. “I don’t think there’s one area where we’re saying ‘oh, we’re good’ – hopefully they get some rest and they’re ready to dial it in in the next phase of our season.”

• Don’t send any sympathy cards to WSU coach Kamie Ethridge. She sees improvement even if her team has just one victory.

“Preseason polls are just a joke right now in this day and age,” Ethridge said during WCC Media Day in late October. “And people made the all-league team that didn’t even play in the league last year. Half of them (weren’t in the league) last year. How do you judge that.”

Ethridge said OSU and Gonzaga always win and that shouldn’t change in league.

“(But) I think it’s going to be a wild league,” Ethridge said.

WSU junior guard Eleonora Villa is the WCC’s second-ranked scorer (17.2).

• Gonzaga opens at home against LMU on Sunday at 2 p.m. followed two days later against Pepperdine.

WSU is at home Sunday against Pepperdine in a noon tipoff and entertains LMU on Tuesday.

Contenders for top honor

Gonzaga has taken the last three Players of the Year honors.

There’s only been one freshman win the honor and that occurred in the WCC’s first season. It could happen a second time this winter.

That candidate is Gonzaga’s 6-foot-3 Whittaker, who is making a case for National Freshman of the Year honors. She ranks second among freshmen in the nation at 19.5 points per game and seventh in rebounding (9.3).

Whittaker, who broke Gonzaga’s freshman record for double-doubles at five in the Zags’ final nonconference game, ranks first in scoring, first in field goal percentage (58.1) and second in rebounding in the WCC. Santa Clara graduate forward Sophie Glancey is fourth in scoring (15.6) and third in rebounding (8.0).

Whittaker was named both the WCC Player of the Week and the Freshman Player of the Week on Monday. It’s the fourth time she’s been tabbed Freshman of the Week.

• Whittaker averaged 19.7 points and 12.7 rebounds in three games last week, including a pair of double-doubles. She now has the Gonzaga freshman record for double-doubles (five). The five double-doubles is tied for first among freshmen in the nation this season.

In a win at Missouri State, Whittaker had a career-high 16 rebounds. That vaulted her into second among freshmen for rebounds in a game. She was a rebound shy of a third double-double last week when she had 24 points and nine rebounds in a 68-66 loss to undefeated Arizona State.

• The double-double WCC honors for Whittaker was topped Tuesday when she was named the U.S. Basketball Writers Association Tamika Catchings National Freshman of the Week.

The honor was based on the aforementioned accomplishments of last week. No previous Gonzaga freshman has ever won the award.

The honor is named after Catchings, a former Tennessee All-American.

Around the area

Idaho and Eastern Washington are off until opening Big Sky Conference play next week.

Idaho (9-4) visits Eastern Washington (6-6) on Jan. 3 in a league opener.

The Vandals were picked third in both the coaches’ and media polls and EWU was tabbed sixth in both.