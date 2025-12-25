On the Air
Friday’s TV Highlights
Basketball, NBA
4:30 p.m.: Philadelphia at Chicago Prime Video
7 p.m.: L.A. Clippers at Portland Prime Video
Football, college
10 a.m.: Sports Bowl: Central Michigan vs. Northwestern ESPN
1:30 p.m.: Rate Bowl: New Mexico vs. Minnesota ESPN
5 p.m.: First Responder Bowl: Fla. International vs. UTSA ESPN
Hockey, World Junior Championship
10 a.m.: Slovakia vs. Sweden NHL
12:30 p.m.: Finland vs. Denmark NHL
3 p.m.: United States vs. Germany NHL
5:30 p.m.: Canada vs. Czech Republic NHL
Soccer, men
Noon: EPL: Newcastle at Manchester United USA
Friday’s Radio Highlights
Football, college
1:30 p.m.: Rate Bowl: New Mex. vs. Minn. 700-AM / 105.3-FM
Saturday’s TV Highlights
Basketball, NBA
2 p.m.: Dallas at Sacramento NBATV
5 p.m.: New York at Atlanta NBATV
Football, college
8 a.m.: Military Bowl: Pittsburgh vs. East Carolina ESPN
9 a.m.: Pinstripe Bowl: Penn State vs. Clemson ABC
11:15 a.m.: Fenway Bowl: Connecticut vs. Army ESPN
12:30 p.m.: Pop-Tarts Bowl: Georgia Tech vs. BYU ABC
1:30 p.m.: Arizona Bowl: Miami (Ohio) vs. Fresno State KSKN
2:45 p.m.: New Mexico Bowl: N. Texas vs. San Diego St. ESPN
4:30 p.m.: Gator Bowl: Virginia vs. Missouri ABC
6:15 p.m.: Texas Bowl: LSU vs. Houston ESPN
Football, NFL
1:30 p.m.: Houston at L.A. Chargers CBS
5 p.m.: Baltimore at Green Bay Peacock
Hockey, WHL
6:05 p.m.: Wenatchee at Spokane Victory+
Hockey, World Junior Championship
11 a.m.: Germany vs. Slovakia NHL
3 p.m.: Switzerland vs. United States NHL
5:30 p.m.: Czech Republic vs. Denmark NHL
Horse racing
11:30 a.m.: America’s Day at the Races FS1
Soccer, men
4:30 a.m.: EPL: Manchester City at Nottingham Forest USA
7 a.m.: EPL: Brighton at Arsenal USA
9 a.m.: Serie A: Lazio at Udinese CBS Sports
11:45 a.m.: Serie A: Juventus at Pisa CBS Sports
9:30 a.m.: EPL: Aston Villa at Chelsea NBC
Saturday’s Radio Highlights
Football, college
9 a.m.: Pinstripe Bowl: Penn St. vs. Clemson 700-AM / 105.3-FM
12:30 p.m.: Pop-Tarts Bowl: Ga. Tech vs. BYU 700-AM / 105.3-FM
Football, NFL
1:30 p.m.: Houston at L.A. Chargers 92.5-FM
5 p.m.: Baltimore at Green Bay 92.5-FM
Hockey, WHL
6:05 p.m.: Wenatchee at Spokane 103.5-FM
Sunday’s TV Highlights
Basketball, college men
11 a.m.: Winthrop at Texas Tech TNT
2 p.m.: Washington State at Portland ESPN+
5 p.m.: Gonzaga at Pepperdine SWX
Basketball, college women
Noon: Pepperdine at Washington State ESPN+
1 p.m.: Connecticut at Butler TNT
2 p.m.: LMU at Gonzaga SWX
3 p.m.: Creighton at Georgetown truTV
Football, NFL
10 a.m.: Jacksonville at Indianapolis Fox 28
10 a.m.: Seattle at Carolina CBS
1 p.m.: Philadelphia at Buffalo Fox 28
5:20 p.m.: Chicago at San Francisco NBC
Hockey, NHL
5 p.m.: Philadelphia at Seattle NHL
Hockey, WHL
4 p.m.: Spokane at Wenatchee Victory+
Hockey, World Junior Championship
11 a.m.: Switzerland vs. Sweden NHL
1:30 p.m.: Latvia vs. Finland NHL
Horse racing
11:30 a.m.: America’s Day at the Races FS1
Soccer, men
6 a.m.: Leeds United at Sunderland USA
8:30 a.m.: Tottenham at Crystal Palace USA
Sunday’s Radio Highlights
Basketball, college men
2 p.m.: Washington State at Portland 920-AM / 100.7-FM
5 p.m.: Gonzaga at Pepperdine 590-AM / 96.1-FM
Basketball, college women
2 p.m.: LMU at Gonzaga 101.5-FM
Football, NFL
10 a.m.: Seattle at Carolina 94.5-FM
5:20 p.m.: Chicago at San Francisco 700-AM / 105.3-FM
Hockey, WHL
4 p.m.: Spokane at Wenatchee 103.5-FM
