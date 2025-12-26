Dear readers: What do you wish for Spokane?

From staff reports

From staff reports

For many folks, New Year’s resolutions involve cutting out a food group or carving out time for more exercise. But for The Spokesman-Review, we’re actually seeking to hear about your resolutions or wishes for our city.

Do you wish to see a neighborhood cleaned up? Do you wish to see more funding for a certain program in town? What would you want for the public good here in Eastern Washington?

Write us 280 characters, or about 40 to 60 words, detailing your wish(es) for Spokane in 2026.

Email those hopes to Managing Editor Lindsey Treffry at lindseyt@spokesman.com by 10 a.m. Monday, Dec. 29, and we may publish it in our New Year Day’s paper.