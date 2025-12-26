On the air
Saturday’s TV Highlights
Basketball, NBA
2 p.m.: Dallas at Sacramento NBATV
5 p.m.: New York at Atlanta NBATV
Football, college
8 a.m.: Military Bowl: Pittsburgh vs. East Carolina ESPN
9 a.m.: Pinstripe Bowl: Penn State vs. Clemson ABC
11:15 a.m.: Fenway Bowl: Connecticut vs. Army ESPN
12:30 p.m.: Pop-Tarts Bowl: Georgia Tech vs. BYU ABC
1:30 p.m.: Arizona Bowl: Miami (Ohio) vs. Fresno State KSKN
2:45 p.m.: New Mexico Bowl: N. Texas vs. San Diego St. ESPN
4:30 p.m.: Gator Bowl: Virginia vs. Missouri ABC
6:15 p.m.: Texas Bowl: LSU vs. Houston ESPN
Football, NFL
1:30 p.m.: Houston at L.A. Chargers CBS
5 p.m.: Baltimore at Green Bay Peacock
Hockey, WHL
6:05 p.m.: Wenatchee at Spokane Victory+
Hockey, World Junior Championship
11 a.m.: Germany vs. Slovakia NHL
3 p.m.: Switzerland vs. United States NHL
5:30 p.m.: Czech Republic vs. Denmark NHL
Horse racing
11:30 a.m.: America’s Day at the Races FS1
Soccer, men
4:30 a.m.: EPL: Manchester City at Nottingham Forest USA
7 a.m.: EPL: Brighton at Arsenal USA
9 a.m.: Serie A: Lazio at Udinese CBS Sports
11:45 a.m.: Serie A: Juventus at Pisa CBS Sports
9:30 a.m.: EPL: Aston Villa at Chelsea NBC
Saturday’s Radio Highlights
Football, college
9 a.m.: Pinstripe Bowl: Penn St. vs. Clemson 700-AM / 105.3-FM
12:30 p.m.: Pop-Tarts Bowl: Ga. Tech vs. BYU 700-AM / 105.3-FM
Football, NFL
1:30 p.m.: Houston at L.A. Chargers 92.5-FM
5 p.m.: Baltimore at Green Bay 92.5-FM
Hockey, WHL
6:05 p.m.: Wenatchee at Spokane 103.5-FM
All events subject to change