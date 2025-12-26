The Spokesman-Review Newspaper
The Spokesman-Review Newspaper The Spokesman-Review
Spokane, Washington  Est. May 19, 1883
On the air

Saturday’s TV Highlights

Basketball, NBA

2 p.m.: Dallas at Sacramento NBATV

5 p.m.: New York at Atlanta NBATV

Football, college

8 a.m.: Military Bowl: Pittsburgh vs. East Carolina ESPN

9 a.m.: Pinstripe Bowl: Penn State vs. Clemson ABC

11:15 a.m.: Fenway Bowl: Connecticut vs. Army ESPN

12:30 p.m.: Pop-Tarts Bowl: Georgia Tech vs. BYU ABC

1:30 p.m.: Arizona Bowl: Miami (Ohio) vs. Fresno State KSKN

2:45 p.m.: New Mexico Bowl: N. Texas vs. San Diego St. ESPN

4:30 p.m.: Gator Bowl: Virginia vs. Missouri ABC

6:15 p.m.: Texas Bowl: LSU vs. Houston ESPN

Football, NFL

1:30 p.m.: Houston at L.A. Chargers CBS

5 p.m.: Baltimore at Green Bay Peacock

Hockey, WHL

6:05 p.m.: Wenatchee at Spokane Victory+

Hockey, World Junior Championship

11 a.m.: Germany vs. Slovakia NHL

3 p.m.: Switzerland vs. United States NHL

5:30 p.m.: Czech Republic vs. Denmark NHL

Horse racing

11:30 a.m.: America’s Day at the Races FS1

Soccer, men

4:30 a.m.: EPL: Manchester City at Nottingham Forest USA

7 a.m.: EPL: Brighton at Arsenal USA

9 a.m.: Serie A: Lazio at Udinese CBS Sports

11:45 a.m.: Serie A: Juventus at Pisa CBS Sports

9:30 a.m.: EPL: Aston Villa at Chelsea NBC

Saturday’s Radio Highlights

Football, college

9 a.m.: Pinstripe Bowl: Penn St. vs. Clemson 700-AM / 105.3-FM

12:30 p.m.: Pop-Tarts Bowl: Ga. Tech vs. BYU 700-AM / 105.3-FM

Football, NFL

1:30 p.m.: Houston at L.A. Chargers 92.5-FM

5 p.m.: Baltimore at Green Bay 92.5-FM

Hockey, WHL

6:05 p.m.: Wenatchee at Spokane 103.5-FM

All events subject to change