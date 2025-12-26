This day in history: Coors beer makes Spokane debut; Attempted recall Spokane public safety commissioner enters petition phase

By Jim Kershner The Spokesman-Review

From 1975: Spokane beer drinkers had something to celebrate: Coors beer was finally coming to the Spokane area.

The Colorado brewer was opening its own distribution plant in Spokane, which meant that “Spokane residents and Montanans won’t have to go to Idaho to buy Coors beer next year.”

It was the Adolph Coors Co.’s “first ventures outside its established 11-state marketing area in 27 years.”

In other news, Jackie Sherrill was named the new head football coach at Washington State University. Sherrill was the defensive coordinator at the University of Pittsburgh.

From 1925: Petitions for the recall of Charles Hedger, Spokane’s commissioner of public safety, charged him with the following:

“Willfully and knowingly” allowing intoxicating liquors to be sold.

Permitting “gambling to run openly in the city.”

Permitting “houses of ill repute” to operate in the city.

If the petitions gathered enough signatures, and were proven to be lawful, a recall vote would be held.

Hedger had been elected a city commissioner the previous March despite charges that he was anti-Prohibition, charges that he denied.

The recall drive would drag on through most of 1926.

Also on this day

(From onthisday.com)

1656: Dutch astronomer and mathematician Christiaan Huygens creates the first pendulum clock.

1868: Despite bitter opposition, President Andrew Johnson grants an unconditional pardon to all persons involved in the Civil War.