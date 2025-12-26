Spokane County

Marriage licenses

Jason M. James and Klarissa R. Gomes, both of Spokane Valley.

Jonathan M. Abdallah and Amanda L. Craig, both of Spokane Valley.

Andrew M. Barana and Marta M. W. Swartz, both of Airway Heights.

Jacob M. Guffey, of Medical Lake, and Kirsten R. Pepmeyer, of Apple Valley, Calif.

Robert D. Casberg and Jennifer L. Reeve, both of Deer Park.

Gavin T. Cobb and Krystal M. Bailey, both of Spokane.

Luis D. V. Lisboa, of Airway Heights, and Mackenzie L. Willard, of Fort Lauderdale, Fla.

In the courts

Superior courts

New suits

McCathren Management and Real Estate Services Inc. v. Deandre Wiggins, et al., restitution of premises.

Takesa Village Homeowners’ Cooperative v. Wendy Skaife, complaint for ejectment.

509 Asphalt LLC v. Mid America Contracting Inc. and Old Republic Surety Co., complaint for damages.

Jessica Bell v. Horizon Medical Institute PLLC, complaint.

R.R. v. Spokane School District No. 81, complaint for sexual abuse, negligence and other damages.

Marriage dissolutions granted

Bond, Alexa M. and Johnson, Gavin M.

Lewis, Kayla A. and Tyler C.

Vann-Rice, Brianna A. and Rice, Jaden K. L.

Conner, Mark E. and Amy M.

Luginbuhl, Molly A. and Rylai M.

Spell, Angel R. and Montano, Nicole T. R.

McCoy, Erica R. and Brenden R.

Aardema, Athena S. and Gary D., Jr.

Holland, Jordan and Steven

Banning, Cynthia M. and Joseph A.

Rodriguez, Miranda and Andrew C.

Cossey, Jessica M. and David G.

Peterson, Caylun M. J. and Kelly

Scutt, Sarah L. and Brian R.

Criminal sentencings

Judge Jacquelyn High-Edward

Jobias B. Wall, 27; one day in jail, 12 months of probation, after pleading guilty to two counts of vehicular assault while reckless driving.

Alex E. Short, 35; 12 months in jail, after pleading guilty to criminal mischief.

Corina M. Alegria, 46; 14 days in jail with credit given for 14 days served, after being found guilty of harassment.

Susanna M. Ozbat, 43; three days in jail with credit given for three days served, after being found guilty of third-degree possession of stolen property and failure to appear.

Maverick R. Johnson, 28; 13 days in jail with credit given for 13 days served, after being found guilty of first-degree criminal trespassing.

Gavin J. Hess, 40; 73 days in jail with credit given for 73 days served, 12 months of probation, after pleading guilty to attempted second-degree domestic assault and fourth-degree domestic assault.

Preston L. Ashe, 48; $15 restitution, 12 months in jail with credit given for 11 days served, 12 months of probation, after pleading guilty to criminal mischief, after being found guilty of order violation.

Jobe C. J. Denny, 33; $1,000 restitution, three months in jail, after pleading guilty to second-degree burglary.

Municipal and District courts

Only fines of $500 or more included unless a jail sentence is given.

Judge Kristin C. O’Sullivan

Gavin M. Bellows, 27; 55 days in jail, making a false statement to a public servant and protection order violation.

Cheyenne J. D. Dotson, 31; one day in jail, fourth-degree assault.

Jameliah A. Evans, 32; 11 days in jail, fourth-degree assault.

Judge Gloria Ochoa-Bruck

Vitaliy Y. Ugrin, 35; six days in jail, protection order violation.

Judge Aimee N. Maurer

Chelsie M. Castagna, 40; four days in jail with credit given for four days served, 24 months of probation, driving while intoxicated amended to reckless driving.

Devonn K. Crump, 30; four days in jail with credit given for four days served, 24 months of probation, driving while intoxicated amended to reckless driving.

Tamara M. Ferguson, 52; 24 months of probation, driving while intoxicated amended to reckless driving.

Judge Jenny J. Zappone

Sean C. Granger, 55; four days in jail with credit given for four days served, 24 months of probation, fourth-degree assault.

Austin W. Runkle, 24; 48 days in jail with credit given for 48 days served, third-degree malicious mischief.

Luis A. Fernandez-Simo, 25; three days in jail with credit given for three days served, protection order violation.

Robert J. Thomas, 36; 15 days in jail with credit given for 15 days served, protection order violation.

Judge Richard M. Leland

Jaedyn A. Rice, 26; 182 days in jail with credit given for two days served, 180 days in jail converted to 180 days of electronic home monitoring, driving while intoxicated.

Caitlin R. Henderson, 27; $990.50 fine, one day in jail with credit given for one day served, 24 months of probation, driving while intoxicated.

Judge Jennifer L. Fassbender

Jimmie Knight, 41; two days in jail with credit given for two days served, third-degree theft.

Nikolas I. Lopachuk, 23; $250 fine, one day in jail with credit given for one day served, 24 months of probation, driving while intoxicated amended to reckless driving and operating a vehicle without ignition interlock.

Ashley A. Mahome, 35; four days in jail with credit given for four days served, third-degree theft.

Amanda M. Mundell, 29; five days in jail with credit given for five days served, first-degree criminal trespassing.

Heather J. Mundell, 51; four days in jail with credit given for four days served, third-degree theft.

Joel B. Little, 43; two days in jail converted to 16 hours of community service, reckless driving.