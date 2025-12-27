Jeffrey Holland, next in line to lead Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, dies at 85

By Raphael Satter and Jasper Ward Reuters

Jeffrey R. Holland, who was next in line to lead the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, died at 85 on Saturday from complications associated with kidney disease, the church said.

Holland was a member of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles, the faith’s governing body. Long a key figure in ‌the church’s educational network, Holland drew national attention in 2021 when he instructed staff ‌and faculty at Brigham Young University — the ‌church’s flagship institution of higher learning — to take up their metaphorical “muskets” in defense of “marriage as the union of a man and a woman.”

Born in St. George, Utah, in 1940, Holland ​described growing up in a small-town idyll. “I ‌couldn’t have gotten in trouble ⁠in that town if I’d wanted to,” the church quoted him as saying. “My mother would have known ‌before I ever got home.”

After serving the church as a missionary in England as a teenager, he earned master’s and doctorate degrees in ‌American studies at Yale University before embarking on a career with the Church Educational System. He served as president of Brigham Young between 1980 and 1989, overseeing the construction ‌of the school’s Jerusalem ​Center ‌on Mount Scopus. He became a member of the Apostles in 1994.

Holland’s 2021 speech drew protests from within and without the church, but his uncompromising opposition to same-sex ‌marriage was endorsed by the university, which recently made the speech required reading. Holland told a podcast last year that he was sad, ​if not exactly apologetic, that his words had upset some.

“Now, if anybody was hurt, and I know some were in that exchange, then I was hurt,” he said. “I have wept for those three ⁠years.”

The church said he Holland was preceded in death ​by his wife, Patricia Terry, who passed away in ⁠2023. The church said he was survived by the couple’s three children, 13 grandchildren and several great-grandchildren.