7.0-magnitude quake hits off Taiwan’s coast, no major damage reported

German Press Agency

TAIPEI, Taiwan – A magnitude-7.0 earthquake jolted Taiwan late Saturday and was felt by residents across the whole island, according to the Central Weather Administration, or CWA.

The quake hit at 11:05 p.m. at a depth of 44 miles, with its epicenter located offshore northeastern Taiwan, the agency said.

Residents received earthquake alerts on their cellphones as the powerful tremor struck.

The quake was felt most strongly in Yilan County, where it rated 4 on Taiwan’s 7-tier intensity scale. In the capital, Taipei, residents felt the shaking for several seconds.

Local media reports said some ceilings collapsed and supermarket shelves toppled. Rail operators temporarily slowed some train and high-speed rail services as a precaution. There were no immediate reports of serious injuries or major damage.

Taiwan is prone to earthquakes as it lies along the boundary between the Eurasian Plate and the Philippine Sea Plate.

On April 3, 2024, a magnitude-7.2 earthquake struck eastern Taiwan, killing at least 18 people and injuring more than 1,000. In September 1999, a magnitude-7.3 quake left more than 2,400 people dead in one of the island’s deadliest natural disasters.

Taiwanese President Lai Ching-te urged residents to “stay vigilant” following the quake, saying authorities had assessed the situation nationwide and that the government would ensure public safety.

In the social media post, he encouraged people to check on family and friends and warned of possible aftershocks.