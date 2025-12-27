On the air
Sunday’s TV Highlights
Basketball, college men
11 a.m.: Winthrop at Texas Tech TNT
2 p.m.: Washington State at Portland ESPN+
5 p.m.: Gonzaga at Pepperdine SWX
Basketball, college women
Noon: Pepperdine at Washington State ESPN+
1 p.m.: Connecticut at Butler TNT
2 p.m.: LMU at Gonzaga SWX
3 p.m.: Creighton at Georgetown truTV
Football, NFL
10 a.m.: Jacksonville at Indianapolis Fox 28
10 a.m.: Seattle at Carolina CBS
1 p.m.: Philadelphia at Buffalo Fox 28
5:20 p.m.: Chicago at San Francisco NBC
Hockey, NHL
5 p.m.: Philadelphia at Seattle NHL
Hockey, WHL
4 p.m.: Spokane at Wenatchee Victory+
Hockey, World Junior Championship
11 a.m.: Switzerland vs. Sweden NHL
1:30 p.m.: Latvia vs. Finland NHL
Horse racing
11:30 a.m.: America’s Day at the Races FS1
Soccer, Premier League
6 a.m.: Leeds United at Sunderland USA
8:30 a.m.: Tottenham at Crystal Palace USA
Sunday’s Radio Highlights
Basketball, college men
2 p.m.: Washington State at Portland 920-AM / 100.7-FM
5 p.m.: Gonzaga at Pepperdine 590-AM / 96.1-FM
Basketball, college women
2 p.m.: LMU at Gonzaga 101.5-FM
Football, NFL
10 a.m.: Seattle at Carolina 94.5-FM
5:20 p.m.: Chicago at San Francisco 700-AM / 105.3-FM
Hockey, WHL
4 p.m.: Spokane at Wenatchee 103.5-FM
All events subject to change