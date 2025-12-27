The Spokesman-Review Newspaper
On the air

Sunday’s TV Highlights

Basketball, college men

11 a.m.: Winthrop at Texas Tech TNT

2 p.m.: Washington State at Portland ESPN+

5 p.m.: Gonzaga at Pepperdine SWX

Basketball, college women

Noon: Pepperdine at Washington State ESPN+

1 p.m.: Connecticut at Butler TNT

2 p.m.: LMU at Gonzaga SWX

3 p.m.: Creighton at Georgetown truTV

Football, NFL

10 a.m.: Jacksonville at Indianapolis Fox 28

10 a.m.: Seattle at Carolina CBS

1 p.m.: Philadelphia at Buffalo Fox 28

5:20 p.m.: Chicago at San Francisco NBC

Hockey, NHL

5 p.m.: Philadelphia at Seattle NHL

Hockey, WHL

4 p.m.: Spokane at Wenatchee Victory+

Hockey, World Junior Championship

11 a.m.: Switzerland vs. Sweden NHL

1:30 p.m.: Latvia vs. Finland NHL

Horse racing

11:30 a.m.: America’s Day at the Races FS1

Soccer, Premier League

6 a.m.: Leeds United at Sunderland USA

8:30 a.m.: Tottenham at Crystal Palace USA

Sunday’s Radio Highlights

Basketball, college men

2 p.m.: Washington State at Portland 920-AM / 100.7-FM

5 p.m.: Gonzaga at Pepperdine 590-AM / 96.1-FM

Basketball, college women

2 p.m.: LMU at Gonzaga 101.5-FM

Football, NFL

10 a.m.: Seattle at Carolina 94.5-FM

5:20 p.m.: Chicago at San Francisco 700-AM / 105.3-FM

Hockey, WHL

4 p.m.: Spokane at Wenatchee 103.5-FM

All events subject to change