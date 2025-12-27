Times Square ball will drop twice to mark America’s 250th

By Amaris Encinas USA Today

The “ball” is dropping twice to ring in 2026.

Days ahead of the iconic Times Square New Year’s Eve Ball Drop in New York City, America250 announced a “post-midnight moment” to mark America’s 250th anniversary.

Shortly after the ball makes its 60-second descent to signal the start of the new year, the ball will be relit with an America250 design above the illuminated “2026” numerals and be dropped again at approximately 12:04 a.m. ET.

In addition to the second ball drop, a new video titled “America Turns 250,” a red, white, and blue confetti drop and a “dynamic pyro finale set” to the tune of Ray Charles’ rendition of “America the Beautiful” is slated to occur.

America250 will build “anticipation” for the moment with a series of features over the course of the evening, including a reveal of the America250 Ball Design atop One Times Square during “The Star-Spangled Banner” beginning at 6:04 p.m. ET.

According to America250, the nonpartisan entity charged with organizing the celebration, the moment will also mark the start of a partnership that will include another Times Square Ball Drop on July 4.

“America250 will kick off the semiquincentennial year on New Year’s Eve in Times Square – the most watched celebration on the planet – signaling that the largest and most inspiring celebration and commemoration in our nation’s history is underway in 2026,” Rosie Rios, Chair of America250, said in a statement. “Our goal is to inspire all 350 million Americans to join in this moment to celebrate our country.”

How to watch the Times Square ball drop





While major commercial networks, including ABC and CBS, will air the New Year’s Eve celebrations live on their respective channels and streaming services, viewers also have the option to watch a live webcast on Times Square’s official website starting 6 p.m. ET on Dec. 31.

“Enjoy commercial-free, webcast coverage of the festivities leading up to the Ball Drop at midnight, including backstage access, behind-the-scenes stories and interviews with performers and other celebrities,” the agency said on its website.

A livestream with open captions and American Sign Language interpretation will also be available on YouTube.

Another ball drop

scheduled for July 3

According to America250, Constellation Ball will drop again on Friday, July 3. It will be the first time in history the ball won’t only drop on New Year’s Eve.

“The Fourth of July countdown moment will anchor America250’s nationwide Independence Day celebrations and reinforce New York City’s central role in the nation’s Semiquincentennial,” the organization said.