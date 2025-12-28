Horoscopes 12/28

By Georgia Nicols King Features Syndicate

Happy Birthday for Sunday, Dec. 28, 2025: You are thoughtful, dependable, confident and capable. You like to help others. This is a year to work and build structure, both internally and externally, in your life. Take charge of your health. Exercise is important this year. Explore martial arts or yoga. Stay grounded and levelheaded.

ARIES (March 21-April 19)  You yearn to travel and do anything that you can to seek adventure and broaden your horizons, which is why discussions with people from different backgrounds will interest you today. Invite family and friends to your home. Tonight: You win!

This Week: You’re high-viz, and you make a great impression.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20)  Take things slowly and gently today. Enjoy your privacy. Make travel plans or sign up for courses to expand your knowledge. Thoughts about inheritances, taxes, debt and banking are likely. Tonight: Solitude.

This Week: Travel, learn and explore!

GEMINI (May 21-June 20)  This is a feel-good day! Enjoy the company of friends, as well as groups and organizations. Somewhere in your day you might get an exciting idea about how to boost your income. Enjoy fun flirtations this evening. Tonight: Friendships.

This Week: Relax, but make plans to pull paperwork together.

CANCER (June 21-July 22)  Because you feel friendly to others today, you make an excellent impression on everyone. Discussions with authority figures (parents and bosses) will be chatty and informative. People are attracted to you because today you are warm, bighearted and interesting! Tonight: You’re admired.

This Week: Close friendships and partnerships are your focus.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22)  Do something different today to satisfy your urge for adventure and stimulation! Nose around your neighborhood. Talk to people, especially younger people, and learn new things. This is a feel-good day and you’re eager to explore your world. Tonight: Explore!

This Week: Find a balance between work and relaxation.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)  Family discussions will benefit you today. Someone might help you do home repairs or give you excellent ideas about dealing with home and family. This is also a popular day for you. Tonight: Check your finances.

This Week: Romance, the arts and socializing!

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)  Relations with others, including members of the general public, are friendly today. Enjoy short trips and discussions with siblings, relatives and neighbors. Socializing with others will make you feel good. Tonight: Listen.

This Week: Relax at home. Entertain.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)  You’re enjoying a busy pace of short trips, discussions with others and a chance to learn new things. You’re enthusiastic! Today you might learn ways to boost your income. Or perhaps you’ll receive a hot tip about buying. Tonight: Work.

This Week: Talk, travel, schmooze!

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)  This is a lovely day to socialize with others. Travel if you can. Talk to everyone you meet. Make plans to explore romantic opportunities this evening, because it’s a dreamy, friendly time. You also might benefit from the wealth and resources of someone else. How sweet it is! Tonight: Play!

This Week: Tidy up what you own.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)  You are confident and strong right now, but today you’re happy to cocoon at home by yourself in a relaxing way. Some of you might entertain a few friends. It’s a romantic evening. Tonight: Relax.

This Week: With four planets in your sign, you’re empowered!

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)  A friendly discussion with someone (perhaps younger) will interest you today. You might learn something new, especially about how to boost your health. Or you might come across advice about a new job or how to improve your job. Socialize this evening! Tonight: Discussions.

This Week: Enjoy quiet times.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20)  Respect your moneymaking ideas today. They might hold water. Meanwhile, this is a marvelous day to socialize. Romance is favored. Enjoy playful activities with kids, as well as sports and fun outings. This is a popular time for you, in part because you might be involved with teamwork, especially something competitive. Tonight: Check your possessions.

This Week: You’re popular!

