Kentucky counties along river experience 3.1 magnitude earthquake Sunday

By Taylor Six Lexington Herald-Leader

Some Kentuckians felt the shake of an earthquake Sunday along Madison and Garrard County lines, according to the United States Geological Survey.

A 3.1 magnitude earthquake was recorded Sunday afternoon, according to the Louisville National Weather Service.

Around 12:47 p.m., the earthquake struck the Madison and Garrard county lines near the Kentucky River, prompting several calls from residents reporting booms and ground shaking.

Some individuals reported feeling shakes in the southern part of Lexington.

The magnitude was originally reported as a 3.2, but later was downgraded. More changes could be made to the quake’s data over the next several hours as more information is collected, the weather service said.

No initial damage was reported.