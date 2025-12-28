This day in history: Rathdrum Prairie construction continues despite moratorium for contaminated drinking water

By Jim Kershner The Spokesman-Review

From 1975: Construction of new homes on the Rathdrum Prairie continued, despite a proposed moratorium because of the possible contamination of Spokane’s drinking water.

The Kootenai County Planning and Zoning Commission had requested the moratorium months earlier, but no further action had been taken by the county commission.

One developer said, “I just can’t see a moratorium. People have got to have a place to live.”

But until a study of underground water was completed, “no one really knows whether construction on the prairie is endangering Idahoans and particularly Spokane’s source of drinking water.”

From 1925: The Oakesdale Opera House (also the town’s movie theater) burned to the ground after an early morning fire.

The fire broke out just hours after a moving picture show was held there. Two “picture machines were destroyed.”

“At times during the fire the flames threatened the destruction of the Presbyterian church, just across the street,” the Spokane Chronicle reported. “One of the water mains was broken which lowered the pressure to such an extent that it was with difficulty that sufficient water was obtained to keep the church from burning.”

The origin of the fire was unknown, but was presumed to have started from the furnace.

Also on this date

(From onthisday.com)

1860: Harriet Tubman arrives in Auburn, New York, on her last mission to free slaves, having evaded capture for eight years on the Underground Railroad.