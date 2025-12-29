Blizzard warnings active as snowstorm barrels across northern U.S.

By Christopher Cann USA Today USA Today

A powerful winter storm barreling across the northern tier of the country dumped heavy snow across multiple states, prompting delays on roads and at airports as officials warn of dangerous travel conditions.

Tens of millions of people were under blizzard and winter storm warnings on Dec. 29 from Minnesota and Iowa to Michigan, New York and Maine, according to the National Weather Service.

More than a foot of snow was expected across the upper Great Lakes region, federal forecasters said, with double that amount possible along the south shore of Lake Superior.

Weather officials told people to avoid traveling, warning those who must drive to bring a winter survival kit with them in case they get stranded. Visibility in some areas could be near zero, meteorologists said.

“Travel could be very difficult to impossible,” said the weather service office in Marquette, Michigan, warning of gusty winds up to 50 mph and 3 to 7 inches of snowfall. “The hazardous conditions will impact the Monday morning commute.”

By morning, tens of thousands of power outages were reported in Michigan, New York and Ohio, according to USA Today’s outage tracker, and flight delays mounted at airports across the Great Lakes region. Major thoroughfares closed as snow rendered them impassable, including a portion of Interstate 35 near Minnesota.

The winter storm, which began ramping up over the weekend, is expected to peak in intensity on Dec. 29, according to the weather service. As snow piles up across the northern U.S., the Arctic air will also march southward, breaking a dayslong heat-spell that brought record warm temperatures to several cities.

“A quick round of showers and perhaps some embedded thunderstorms will signal the arrival of the cold front as it sweeps across the East Coast and Florida, and then off into the Atlantic and the Gulf today,” the National Weather Service said. “High temperatures today will be 30 to 40 degrees colder than yesterday across much of the Nation’s midsection.”

Power outages abound as winter storm ramps up

More than 80,000 homes and businesses were without power in Michigan on the morning of Dec. 29, according to USA Today’s outage tracker.

In New York, over 17,000 outages were reported, most in the western part of the state. In Ohio, more than 6,000 buildings were in the dark.

Outages were also piling up in the south, where high wind warnings were active. In Texas, nearly 30,000 power outages were reported.

Flight delays, cancellations

At airports throughout the U.S., delays and cancellations that caused headaches for travelers over the weekend showed signs of persisting.

A ground stop was issued at Detroit Metropolitan Wayne County Airport early on Dec. 29 and remained in effect for several hours, according to the Federal Aviation Administration. Multiple airports were deicing planes on their runways, including in Albany, New York, and Burlington, Vermont.

Almost 50 flights at Chicago O’Hare International Airport were canceled by 8 a.m. ET, according to FlightAware, a flight tracking website. Meanwhile, over 60 flights were canceled at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport.

On Sunday, thousands of flights were either canceled or delayed.