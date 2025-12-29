House fire kills NASCAR star Denny Hamlin’s dad, badly injures mom: report

By Brian Niemietz New York Daily News

A North Carolina house fire reportedly killed the father of NASCAR driver Denny Hamlin and critically injured his mother.

The Gaston County Office of Emergency Management and Fire Services said on Facebook that multiple fire departments were dispatched to a possible house fire “with entrapment” Sunday night.

The victims were identified Monday as Dennis Hamlin and Mary Lou Hamlin, according to Charlotte station WSOC. They are the parents of the 45-year-old NASCAR champion whose 60 career wins include three Daytona 500 checkered flags.

Dennis Hamlin, 75, reportedly died from his injuries in a North Carolina hospital. His 69-year-old wife is being treated at Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist Burn Center in Winston-Salem.

The cause of the blaze hadn’t been determined by Monday evening.

Hamlin recently spoke of his father’s declining health, according to the NASCAR website. He credits his dad with supporting his racing career from the start when he was growing up in Florida.

“He’s the one that got me into racing,” Hamlin said before an October race in Las Vegas.

Dennis Hamlin said in a 2006 interview that his son returned the favor when he hit the big time by buying him a home outside Charlotte and telling his working days were over.

“He handed me the keys to a new house and said, ‘It’s furnished, take your clothes, sell the business,” he recalled.

Mary Lou Hamlin reportedly found work running her son’s fan club.