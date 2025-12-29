Nonprofit to bring Haitian Independence Day for the first time to Spokane amid TPS uncertainty: ‘Get to know us’

For the first time, a nonprofit that serves Spokane’s Haitian community, is combining its New Year’s celebration with Haitian Independence Day.

Katia Jasmin, executive director of Creole Resources, said the idea is part of the Haitian community’s efforts to celebrate and raise awareness of their culture amid challenges to the Temporary Protected Status program.

The event will be held from 6 to 9 p.m. Jan. 3 at Hamilton Studio, 1427 W. Dean Ave., and will feature traditional Haitian food and music.

“We want people to know who we really are,” Jasmin said.

TPS is a U.S. government program that allows individuals from certain countries to live and work in the U.S. temporarily if conditions in their home country are unsafe due to conflict or natural disaster. In late November, the Department of Homeland Security announced Haiti no longer meets the statutory requirements for TPS. Protections are set to end Feb. 3.

The decision follows a court order earlier this year that prohibited DHS from ending TPS for Haitians before its scheduled expiration. The change is expected to affect approximately 353,000 Haitians nationwide. Jasmin said more than 500 live in the Spokane area.

“This decision has sparked concern among those who have lived in the U.S. for years, contributing to their communities, and are now at risk of deportation,” Jasmin said.

Despite fear, she said the nonprofit hopes to bring communities together to celebrate, especially as uncertainty looms for many Haitian nationals.

She added that several people in their local community could be affected.

“Even though we’re going through a lot right now, we still want to have fun with everyone,” Jasmin said.

She said Haitian Independence Day is celebrated Jan. 1, marking the nation’s declaration of independence from French colonial rule in 1804. Traditionally, Haitians eat soup joumou, a pumpkin-based soup with meat and vegetables, that will be served at the event.

For many, she said, the dish symbolizes freedom and resilience.

The event will also feature Kompa music, a merengue-inspired dance genre created in the 1950s that remains deeply tied to Haitian cultural identity.

Jasmin said a DJ from Haiti will lead the music and the nonprofit will teach attendees how to dance to Kompa, with the goal of sharing Haitian culture during the new year.

“Get to know us; eat our food; share with us,” she said.